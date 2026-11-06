Delhi's AQI Remains 'Very Poor' At 365, Pollution Levels Continue To Rise

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Saturday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 365, according to the Delhi government's air quality monitoring data.

The national Capital has been witnessing deteriorating air quality over the past few days, with pollution levels remaining consistently high. On Friday evening, Delhi's AQI stood at 382, also falling in the 'Very Poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Amid the worsening pollution situation, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as a precautionary measure, days ahead of Diwali.

The decision was taken by the CAQM's Sub-Committee on GRAP and announced through the commission's official account on X.

Under the existing Stage III framework, a nine-point action plan will be implemented across the National Capital Region (NCR) to contain rising pollution levels.

The measures include restrictions on construction and demolition activities, vehicle movement and industrial operations, along with steps concerning schools and offices. The restrictions are aimed at reducing emissions and preventing further deterioration in air quality across the region.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Sirsa urged residents to cooperate with the authorities and follow the restrictions, warning that weather conditions could further aggravate the pollution situation.

"I urge the residents of Delhi to take note: the weather is expected to worsen starting tomorrow, with wind speeds likely to drop to near-zero. I request everyone's cooperation in adhering to these restrictions; only by working together can we help clean the air in Delhi," said Delhi's environment minister Manjinder Sirsa.

The minister's warning comes amid concerns that low wind speeds could hinder the dispersion of pollutants, potentially pushing pollution levels further up in the coming days.

With GRAP Stage III now in force across Delhi-NCR, authorities are expected to intensify measures to curb pollution, while residents have been urged to cooperate and follow the prescribed guidelines.

The worsening air quality ahead of Diwali has once again brought the issue of pollution control into focus, with the administration facing the challenge of managing emissions and limiting exposure to hazardous air.