Paras Semiconductors Partners With US-Based Broadpak Corporation To Build Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Capabilities In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, November 6, 2026: Paras Semiconductors, a subsidiary of Paras Defence & Space Technologies Limited, announced a strategic technology partnership with BroadPak Corporation, USA, to accelerate the development of advanced semiconductor packaging capabilities in India. The collaboration will combine Paras's manufacturing ambitions in Opto-electronics, photonics and copackaged optics high with BroadPak's specialised technology expertise in advanced semiconductor packaging, heterogeneous integration and chiplet-based system architectures.
Through this partnership, Paras Semiconductors aims to establish an advanced heterogeneous integration and 3D packaging OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facility in India. The proposed facility will focus on developing capabilities across 2.5D/3D packaging, chiplet integration, hybrid bonding, wafer-level and panel-level fan-out packaging, co-packaged optics and advanced semiconductor testing and qualification.
BroadPak Corporation, headquartered in San Jose, California, brings specialised expertise across advanced packaging design, manufacturing and system integration. Founded in 2007, the company has worked across 2.5D/3D IC packaging, heterogeneous integration, multi-die architectures, highspeed interconnects, thermal management and co-packaged optics. Its capabilities span the packaging development cycle, from architecture and design to simulation, assembly, testing and production.
Under the collaboration, Paras Semiconductors will gain access to BroadPak's advanced design, manufacturing and integration intellectual property, alongside technology transfer and process knowhow in 2.5D/3D packaging and chiplet integration. The partnership will also explore the joint development of advanced packaging platforms for AI and high-performance computing applications, as well as collaborative training and skill development for Indian engineers.
The proposed facility will address the need for high volume manufacturing and strategic electronics, particularly semiconductor devices for optical and optronic systems, alongside high-performance computing (HPC), networking and data centre applications. Its planned capabilities will cover waferlevel processing, hybrid bonding, through-silicon vias (TSVs), micro-bumping, advanced interposers, redistribution layer (RDL) technologies, co-packaged optics and high-end testing and reliability qualification.
Commenting on the partnership, Munjal Sharad Shah, Managing Director, Paras Defence & Space Technologies Limited, said, "Our entry into the semiconductor sector represents a strategic expansion into a technology domain that is increasingly critical to India's AI and data centres and industrial capabilities. With Paras Semiconductors, we are looking to build capabilities in advanced packaging that complement our existing strengths in optics, optronics and critical electronics. Our collaboration with BroadPak brings the specialised technology expertise required to accelerate this ambition and develop capabilities that can serve both strategic domestic requirements and the wider semiconductor industry."
Santosh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Paras Semiconductors, said, "The semiconductor industry's requirements are evolving beyond conventional chip manufacturing towards advanced integration of multiple dies, memory and processing components within a single package. Our collaboration with BroadPak will help us develop capabilities across 2.5D/3D heterogeneous integration, chiplet architectures, hybrid bonding and advanced system-in-package technologies. We intend to build an advanced packaging platform that can address the increasingly complex performance, connectivity and thermal requirements of next-generation semiconductor applications."
Dr. Farhang Yazdani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BroadPak Corporation, said, "Advanced packaging is becoming central to the next generation of semiconductor innovation, particularly as AI and high-performance computing push the boundaries of conventional chip architectures. India's growing semiconductor ecosystem presents an important opportunity to develop capabilities in heterogeneous integration and system-level packaging. Through our collaboration with Paras Semiconductors, we look forward to bringing our expertise in advanced packaging technologies, engineering and manufacturing processes to support the development of these capabilities in India." Dr. Yazdani is an established semiconductor technology strategist and inventor with over two decades of industry experience. He is the inventor of 3DHI HiRise Packaging Technology. His work spans heterogeneous integration, chiplet architectures, silicon photonics and co-packaged optics.
The partnership comes at a time when advanced packaging is assuming greater importance in the global semiconductor value chain. As demand for AI accelerators, GPUs, high-bandwidth memory and data-intensive computing increases, the industry is increasingly relying on technologies such as chiplets, 2.5D/3D integration and hybrid bonding to improve computing performance, bandwidth, power efficiency and thermal management. According to Yole Group estimates presented at the 2026 IMAPS Device Packaging Conference, the global advanced packaging market is projected to grow from over US$40 billion in 2024 to more than US$80 billion by 2030.
For India, developing these capabilities is an important step towards building a more comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem. While the country has established strengths in semiconductor design, advanced packaging represents a critical link between wafer fabrication and the integration of chips into functional systems. The NITI Aayog's 2026 semiconductor industry roadmap identifies 2.5D/3D integration, chiplet assembly, fan-out packaging and system-in-package technologies among the priority areas for strengthening India's domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.
Paras Semiconductors represents a strategic extension of its presence in advanced and critical technologies by its collaboration with BroadPak, the company aims to develop specialised packaging, assembly and testing capabilities that can support India's requirements across high volume strategic electronics and emerging high-performance computing applications.
About Paras Semiconductors
Paras Semiconductors is a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space, established to build advanced semiconductor capabilities for strategic and high-performance applications. The company is focused on developing advanced semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies for semiconductor devices supporting optical and optronic systems, high-performance computing, networking, data centres and other strategic applications. Through innovation-led manufacturing, strategic partnerships and indigenous technology development, Paras Semiconductors aims to strengthen India's semiconductor ecosystem and contribute to the country's vision of technological self-reliance.
About Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is a premier Indian defence engineering company, delivering a comprehensive suite of indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured (IDDM) products and solutions for the defence and space sectors. With over 40 years of sustained business growth, Paras has evolved into a pivotal player supporting India's strategic interests across land, naval, air, and space domains.
The company's operations span two core verticals: Optics & Optronic Systems and Defence Engineering, which includes Defence Electronics, Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Protection Solutions, and Heavy Engineering. Paras is the only Indian company developing and manufacturing Optronic Periscopes in the Asia-Pacific region for submarine applications.
Its technological footprint covers a wide spectrum of strategic applications - from naval systems, land and armoured systems, space research, electronic warfare, surveillance, and electromagnetic shielding. Through its subsidiaries, Paras also drives innovation in areas such as anti-drone technologies, RF and microwave systems, EO/IR systems for avionic platforms, thermal solutions for space, and quantum communication.
While maintaining a global outlook, Paras Defence remains firmly focused on advancing India's self-reliance in defence technology, powered by strong in-house R&D, integrated engineering capabilities, and turnkey system delivery.
About BroadPak Corporation
Founded in 2007, BroadPak is the leading provider of 2.5D/3D integration technologies, comprehensive design and development services, and innovative total solutions. BroadPak turns complex chiplet, memory, and photonics architectures into manufacturable systems from co-design and simulation through assembly and production. BroadPak mission is to enable and accelerate the development and commercialization of 2.5D/3D semiconductor products and IPs. BroadPak offers cost-effective ultra-high performance 2.5D/3D integration and supply chain ecosystem for mixed processes and high performance IPs. The company leverages its industry-leading world-class expertise and proven packaging technologies to create competitive advantage for its clients. BroadPak supports global clients in networking, communications, medical, aerospace and consumer electronics.
Through this partnership, Paras Semiconductors aims to establish an advanced heterogeneous integration and 3D packaging OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facility in India. The proposed facility will focus on developing capabilities across 2.5D/3D packaging, chiplet integration, hybrid bonding, wafer-level and panel-level fan-out packaging, co-packaged optics and advanced semiconductor testing and qualification.
BroadPak Corporation, headquartered in San Jose, California, brings specialised expertise across advanced packaging design, manufacturing and system integration. Founded in 2007, the company has worked across 2.5D/3D IC packaging, heterogeneous integration, multi-die architectures, highspeed interconnects, thermal management and co-packaged optics. Its capabilities span the packaging development cycle, from architecture and design to simulation, assembly, testing and production.
Under the collaboration, Paras Semiconductors will gain access to BroadPak's advanced design, manufacturing and integration intellectual property, alongside technology transfer and process knowhow in 2.5D/3D packaging and chiplet integration. The partnership will also explore the joint development of advanced packaging platforms for AI and high-performance computing applications, as well as collaborative training and skill development for Indian engineers.
The proposed facility will address the need for high volume manufacturing and strategic electronics, particularly semiconductor devices for optical and optronic systems, alongside high-performance computing (HPC), networking and data centre applications. Its planned capabilities will cover waferlevel processing, hybrid bonding, through-silicon vias (TSVs), micro-bumping, advanced interposers, redistribution layer (RDL) technologies, co-packaged optics and high-end testing and reliability qualification.
Commenting on the partnership, Munjal Sharad Shah, Managing Director, Paras Defence & Space Technologies Limited, said, "Our entry into the semiconductor sector represents a strategic expansion into a technology domain that is increasingly critical to India's AI and data centres and industrial capabilities. With Paras Semiconductors, we are looking to build capabilities in advanced packaging that complement our existing strengths in optics, optronics and critical electronics. Our collaboration with BroadPak brings the specialised technology expertise required to accelerate this ambition and develop capabilities that can serve both strategic domestic requirements and the wider semiconductor industry."
Santosh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Paras Semiconductors, said, "The semiconductor industry's requirements are evolving beyond conventional chip manufacturing towards advanced integration of multiple dies, memory and processing components within a single package. Our collaboration with BroadPak will help us develop capabilities across 2.5D/3D heterogeneous integration, chiplet architectures, hybrid bonding and advanced system-in-package technologies. We intend to build an advanced packaging platform that can address the increasingly complex performance, connectivity and thermal requirements of next-generation semiconductor applications."
Dr. Farhang Yazdani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BroadPak Corporation, said, "Advanced packaging is becoming central to the next generation of semiconductor innovation, particularly as AI and high-performance computing push the boundaries of conventional chip architectures. India's growing semiconductor ecosystem presents an important opportunity to develop capabilities in heterogeneous integration and system-level packaging. Through our collaboration with Paras Semiconductors, we look forward to bringing our expertise in advanced packaging technologies, engineering and manufacturing processes to support the development of these capabilities in India." Dr. Yazdani is an established semiconductor technology strategist and inventor with over two decades of industry experience. He is the inventor of 3DHI HiRise Packaging Technology. His work spans heterogeneous integration, chiplet architectures, silicon photonics and co-packaged optics.
The partnership comes at a time when advanced packaging is assuming greater importance in the global semiconductor value chain. As demand for AI accelerators, GPUs, high-bandwidth memory and data-intensive computing increases, the industry is increasingly relying on technologies such as chiplets, 2.5D/3D integration and hybrid bonding to improve computing performance, bandwidth, power efficiency and thermal management. According to Yole Group estimates presented at the 2026 IMAPS Device Packaging Conference, the global advanced packaging market is projected to grow from over US$40 billion in 2024 to more than US$80 billion by 2030.
For India, developing these capabilities is an important step towards building a more comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem. While the country has established strengths in semiconductor design, advanced packaging represents a critical link between wafer fabrication and the integration of chips into functional systems. The NITI Aayog's 2026 semiconductor industry roadmap identifies 2.5D/3D integration, chiplet assembly, fan-out packaging and system-in-package technologies among the priority areas for strengthening India's domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.
Paras Semiconductors represents a strategic extension of its presence in advanced and critical technologies by its collaboration with BroadPak, the company aims to develop specialised packaging, assembly and testing capabilities that can support India's requirements across high volume strategic electronics and emerging high-performance computing applications.
About Paras Semiconductors
Paras Semiconductors is a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space, established to build advanced semiconductor capabilities for strategic and high-performance applications. The company is focused on developing advanced semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies for semiconductor devices supporting optical and optronic systems, high-performance computing, networking, data centres and other strategic applications. Through innovation-led manufacturing, strategic partnerships and indigenous technology development, Paras Semiconductors aims to strengthen India's semiconductor ecosystem and contribute to the country's vision of technological self-reliance.
About Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is a premier Indian defence engineering company, delivering a comprehensive suite of indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured (IDDM) products and solutions for the defence and space sectors. With over 40 years of sustained business growth, Paras has evolved into a pivotal player supporting India's strategic interests across land, naval, air, and space domains.
The company's operations span two core verticals: Optics & Optronic Systems and Defence Engineering, which includes Defence Electronics, Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Protection Solutions, and Heavy Engineering. Paras is the only Indian company developing and manufacturing Optronic Periscopes in the Asia-Pacific region for submarine applications.
Its technological footprint covers a wide spectrum of strategic applications - from naval systems, land and armoured systems, space research, electronic warfare, surveillance, and electromagnetic shielding. Through its subsidiaries, Paras also drives innovation in areas such as anti-drone technologies, RF and microwave systems, EO/IR systems for avionic platforms, thermal solutions for space, and quantum communication.
While maintaining a global outlook, Paras Defence remains firmly focused on advancing India's self-reliance in defence technology, powered by strong in-house R&D, integrated engineering capabilities, and turnkey system delivery.
About BroadPak Corporation
Founded in 2007, BroadPak is the leading provider of 2.5D/3D integration technologies, comprehensive design and development services, and innovative total solutions. BroadPak turns complex chiplet, memory, and photonics architectures into manufacturable systems from co-design and simulation through assembly and production. BroadPak mission is to enable and accelerate the development and commercialization of 2.5D/3D semiconductor products and IPs. BroadPak offers cost-effective ultra-high performance 2.5D/3D integration and supply chain ecosystem for mixed processes and high performance IPs. The company leverages its industry-leading world-class expertise and proven packaging technologies to create competitive advantage for its clients. BroadPak supports global clients in networking, communications, medical, aerospace and consumer electronics.
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