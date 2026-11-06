Boston Projects Recognized As Australia's Number One Project Marketing Agency

MENAFN - GetNews)"Managing Director Rhys Morgan"Australian property marketing specialist sets the benchmark for residential and retirement living sales, reinforcing its position as the country's leading project marketing agency

Sydney, Australia - 6 November, 2026 - Boston Projects has been recognised as Australia's number one project marketing agency, cementing its position as the leading specialist in the sales and marketing of new residential developments and retirement living communities.

The recognition reflects the company's outstanding track record, depth of industry experience and consistent delivery of results for some of Australia's most prominent property developers.

With more than $7 billion in property sales and over 8,000 apartments sold, Boston Projects has established itself as a major force in Australia's property development industry. Its performance is underpinned by a results-driven approach, combining strategic sales and marketing, market intelligence, technology and an extensive national network of real estate agencies and sales professionals.

Founded on the belief that successful project marketing requires more than simply selling apartments, Boston Projects works alongside developers from the earliest stages of a project, providing strategic input into market positioning, product presentation, pricing, marketing and sales execution.

The company's expertise extends across a diverse range of residential developments, from landmark metropolitan apartment projects and masterplanned communities to specialist retirement and over-55s living developments.

Its retirement living division has become an increasingly important part of the business, delivering tailored sales and marketing strategies that recognise the distinct needs, motivations and purchasing decisions of this growing market.

Rhys Morgan, Founder and Managing Director of Boston Projects, said the recognition was a significant milestone for the business.

“Being recognised as Australia's number one project marketing agency is an incredible achievement and a reflection of the hard work, commitment and expertise of our entire team.

“Since establishing Boston Projects, our vision has always been to build a business that delivers exceptional outcomes for developers and sets a higher standard for project sales and marketing.

“We've built our reputation on accountability, strong relationships and a genuine commitment to achieving results. Our success is ultimately measured by the success of the projects uand clients we represent.

“We are incredibly proud of what we've achieved, but equally focused on where we're heading. We see significant opportunities ahead, particularly in residential development and retirement living, as we continue to expand our capabilities and national presence.”

Today, Boston Projects operates across metropolitan and regional markets, supported by a growing network of more than 1,000 real estate agencies and 2,000 property agents.

The business continues to invest in technology, research, marketing capability and its people, strengthening its position as a full-service project sales and marketing partner for Australia's property development sector.

As the Australian property market continues to evolve, Boston Projects remains focused on delivering commercial outcomes for developers, creating meaningful connections with purchasers and helping bring some of Australia's most significant residential developments to market.

ABOUT BOSTON PROJECTS

Boston Projects is an Australian property sales and marketing agency specialising in residential development and retirement living projects.

Working with leading property developers across Australia, Boston Projects provides integrated sales, marketing, research, public relations, technology and settlement services.

With more than $7 billion in property sales and over 8,000 apartments sold, the company combines extensive industry experience, market intelligence and a national agency network to deliver successful project outcomes.