MENAFN - GetNews)"Trivas Media wordmark on a navy background for a UK SEO and AI search agency publishing fixed monthly SEO prices."UK search agency Trivas Media has published fixed monthly prices for its SEO plans, from £950 ($1,250) a month, with tracking across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude and Google's AI Overviews included in every plan.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - November 6, 2026 - Trivas Media, a UK-based search agency working with businesses worldwide, has published fixed monthly prices for its SEO plans. Most SEO agencies price each client by quote. Trivas Media lists each plan's price, monthly deliverables and terms on its website at .

Trivas Media SEO prices (November 2026)



Foundation: £950 or $1,250 a month. For local and professional firms with one location. One new or refreshed page a month, 25 keywords and 10 AI questions tracked, Google Business Profile and core listings.

Growth: £1,950 or $2,500 a month. For growing businesses, B2B and e-commerce. Three pages a month, 75 keywords and 30 AI questions tracked, and a news release on 500+ news sites each quarter.

Authority: £4,500 or $5,750 a month. For competitive markets and businesses with several locations. Six pages a month, 200 keywords and 75 AI questions tracked, a monthly news release and monthly outreach for links. Search Blueprint: £995 or $1,295, one-off. A review of a website's search performance with a 90-day plan. It forms the first month of every plan and is also sold on its own.

Plans have a three-month minimum, then run monthly with 30 days' notice. There is no setup fee. Paying for a year up front takes 10% off, registered charities pay 20% less, and prices are fixed for 12 months from the start date.

How much does SEO cost in the UK?

Most UK small businesses pay £500-£1,500 a month for ongoing SEO, growing and B2B firms pay £1,500-£5,000, and national campaigns run from £5,000 to £25,000 or more. US ranges are roughly $500-$3,000, $3,000-$15,000 and $15,000 and up. The figures come from Trivas Media's guide to SEO costs at , based on published agency prices and industry surveys.

"Most businesses we speak to have been quoted for SEO without being told what they'd get each month," said Dave, a director of Trivas Media. "Putting the price and the work on the page means people can compare like with like before they talk to anyone."

What is AI search tracking?

AI search tracking is a monthly check of how AI assistants describe a business when customers ask them questions. Each Trivas Media plan sets a fixed list of questions a client's customers ask, then records what ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude and Google's AI Overviews say in reply, which businesses they name and which websites they cite.

AI assistants now handle a large share of those questions. OpenAI said in February 2026 that ChatGPT had passed 900 million weekly users, and Google reported in July 2026 that AI Mode had more than 1 billion monthly users.

"AI tools rely on the same things Google does: a clear website, the same facts about a business everywhere, and coverage on other sites," said Dave. "So the plans do the traditional SEO work, then check each month what the AI tools are actually saying."

The full plan comparison is at .

About Trivas Media

Trivas Media is a UK search agency offering SEO, AI search optimisation, websites built for search and digital PR to businesses, charities and brands worldwide. It sells fixed-price monthly search plans and the Search Blueprint, a one-off review with a 90-day plan. The team has worked in SEO, digital PR and websites for more than 12 years. Find out more at