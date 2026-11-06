October Price Change Puts 14141 E Highland Ave At The Lowest Price Per Square Foot Behind The Gates Of Adero Canyon Phase 1

MENAFN - GetNews)"14141 E Highland Ave in Adero Canyon, Fountain Hills, Arizona, listed at $1,600,000 by Susan Evans of Coldwell Banker Realty."The 2023 Fountain Hills home with an attached casita is now listed at $1,600,000 by Susan Evans of Coldwell Banker Realty, whose four current listings stretch from Fountain Hills to Peoria.

Fountain Hills, Arizona - November 6, 2026 - The asking price on 14141 E Highland Ave, a 2023 contemporary home behind the gates of Adero Canyon in Fountain Hills, was reduced to $1,600,000 on Oct. 12, according to public listing records. The listing states that the new price is the lowest price per square foot in Adero Canyon phase 1. Susan Evans, an Associate Broker with Coldwell Banker Realty, is the listing agent.

The 2,967-square-foot house has four bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, and an attached casita with separate air conditioning. The kitchen has a Calacatta marble waterfall island, a six-burner Wolf gas cooktop, double ovens, a Sub-Zero built-in refrigerator and a walk-in pantry. The primary suite has two walk-in closets and a soaking tub, and the house has a private courtyard and mountain views.

"Adero Canyon homes built in the last few years rarely come up at this price per square foot," Evans said. "For a buyer who wants a newer home behind the gates with a casita for guests, this is the one to see now."

Adero Canyon is a gated community on the northern edge of Fountain Hills, northeast of Scottsdale, set against the McDowell Mountains. 14141 E Highland Ave is in the community's first phase.

Three more homes across the Valley

Evans also represents three other homes for sale in the Phoenix area: 27515 N 22nd Ln in the Norterra area of North Phoenix, a five-bedroom house on a corner lot backing to a park, listed at $899,000. 29252 N 122nd Dr in gated Vistancia Village in Peoria, a five-bedroom TW Lewis-built home near the Estancia Discovery Trail, listed at $875,000. And 3935 E Rough Rider Rd Unit 1106, a two-bedroom townhome in the Villages at Aviano at Desert Ridge, listed at $450,000, which she co-lists with Lani Adams.

Evans has closed 21 home sales in the past 12 months, with recorded sales ranging from $187,000 to $2.6 million, according to her Zillow profile, where she holds a 5.0 rating across 10 reviews. Her work on Highland Ave was featured on USA TODAY on Nov. 5, 2026.

About Susan Evans

Susan Evans is an Associate Broker with Coldwell Banker Realty in the Phoenix area, with 13 years in real estate. She is a member of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and the company's International President's Circle, and holds the CLHMS, ABR, RSPS and PPS designations. Her service area runs from Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and Carefree to Paradise Valley and Scottsdale.

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty is a residential real estate brokerage and part of the Coldwell Banker network, which was founded in San Francisco in 1906. The company helps buyers and sellers with homes at every price point, from first homes to luxury estates. Its agents in the Phoenix area serve communities across the Valley, including Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and Paradise Valley.