Iris Holidays Group Launches Pick Retreats, An AI-Powered Platform To Discover And Book Authentic Ayurveda And Wellness Retreats

MENAFN - GetNews) The Kerala-based travel group combines artificial intelligence, curated wellness experiences and expert guidance to make choosing the right retreat easier for travellers worldwide.

KOCHI, KERALA, India - November, 6, 2026 - Iris Holidays Group, the award-winning Kerala-based travel company, has announced the launch of Pick Retreat, an AI-powered wellness travel platform designed to help travellers discover, compare and book authentic Ayurveda and wellness retreats based on their individual health goals, preferences and budgets.

Built around the philosophy“Find the Right Retreat for a Healthier You,” Pick Retreats aims to simplify a fragmented wellness travel market by bringing curated retreat programmes, transparent pricing, detailed comparisons and personalised recommendations together on a single digital platform.

The platform initially focuses on Kerala, a destination internationally recognised for its traditional Ayurveda practices and wellness heritage, with plans to expand its portfolio of wellness retreats across India and international destinations.

Making Wellness Retreats Easier to Discover

Despite growing interest in preventive wellness, Ayurveda, stress management and holistic living, selecting the right retreat can be challenging. Travellers often struggle to evaluate programme authenticity, practitioner qualifications, treatment inclusions, accommodation standards and pricing across different providers.

Pick Retreats addresses these challenges through a technology-enabled discovery platform that allows users to explore retreats based on their wellness objectives, preferred destination, programme duration, comfort level and budget.

Its portfolio includes traditional Ayurveda programmes, detox and rejuvenation retreats, weight management programmes, yoga and meditation retreats, stress management experiences and wellness holidays.

Unlike conventional travel booking platforms that primarily focus on accommodation, Pick Retreats places greater emphasis on the wellness programme itself, helping travellers understand what each retreat offers before making a booking decision.

A Personal Experience That Inspired a New Venture

The idea for Pick Retreats emerged from the personal wellness experiences of its founder, Lijo Isac, Founder and CEO of Pick Retreats and Chief Business Officer & Director of Iris Holidays Group.

Before entering entrepreneurship, Isac spent more than two decades building technology businesses and digital products, including senior leadership roles at Paytm, Paytm Money, BYJU'S and Practo, alongside experience with high-growth startups.

His experience working in demanding corporate and entrepreneurial environments, combined with his personal exposure to wellness retreats, highlighted a significant gap between the growing demand for authentic wellness experiences and the difficulty of finding trustworthy, suitable programmes.

“During my years in leadership roles at Paytm, BYJU'S, Practo and other technology companies, I experienced first-hand the pressures of demanding professional lives. My own experience with wellness retreats helped me appreciate the importance of taking time to focus on physical and mental wellbeing. But I also realised how difficult it was to identify the right retreat, understand the programmes and compare the available options, said Lijo Isac, Founder and CEO of Pick Retreats.”

“We created Pick Retreats to solve that problem. Our goal is to combine the intelligence of technology with the expertise of qualified wellness professionals so that people can confidently find authentic retreats suited to their individual needs. We want to make wellness travel more accessible, transparent and personalised, whether someone is planning a short rejuvenation break or a comprehensive Ayurveda programme.”

Combining Artificial Intelligence with Human Expertise

At the centre of Pick Retreats is an AI-powered retreat listing, discovery and recommendation platform designed to simplify how wellness retreats are listed, discovered, compared and booked.

The platform enables Ayurveda hospitals, wellness resorts, yoga retreats and independent retreat providers to showcase their properties and programmes through detailed, structured listings. Pick Retreats AI helps streamline the listing process by extracting relevant information from provider websites and documents, making it easier for retreat operators to present their offerings to a wider audience.

For travellers, the platform provides an intuitive experience to explore and compare programmes based on their personal goals, destination preferences, duration, accommodation requirements and budgets. Each listing offers structured information about programme inclusions, therapies, accommodation, meals and other important aspects of the retreat experience.

In addition to technology-driven recommendations, Pick Retreats offers personalised assistance from wellness advisors and access to qualified Ayurveda consultants to help travellers better understand available programmes and make informed choices.

The company believes that artificial intelligence can make both retreat listing and discovery more efficient, while human expertise remains essential when evaluating individual wellness needs and programme suitability.

AI-generated recommendations are intended to support retreat discovery rather than replace professional medical advice.

Building Trust Through Carefully Curated Retreats

One of the platform's central objectives is to improve transparency and trust in wellness travel.

Pick Retreats focuses on selecting retreat providers based on factors such as programme quality, practitioner expertise, facilities, accommodation standards and guest experience.

The platform also seeks to simplify pricing comparisons and help travellers understand what is included in each programme, reducing the need to contact multiple retreat operators individually.

Its customer-focused model includes:



Curated Retreat Listings: Carefully selected Ayurveda, yoga, meditation and wellness experiences presented through detailed, easy-to-compare listings.

AI-Powered Discovery: Personalised retreat suggestions based on individual preferences and wellness objectives.

Easy Provider Onboarding: AI-assisted listing tools that help retreat providers submit and showcase their programmes.

Expert Guidance: Assistance from wellness specialists and qualified Ayurveda professionals.

Transparent Comparisons: Detailed information about programmes, inclusions, accommodation and pricing.

Best-Rate Guarantee: A commitment to competitive retreat pricing. Booking Assistance: Personalised support before booking and throughout the retreat experience.

Kerala as the Starting Point for a Larger Wellness Travel Vision

With its long-standing Ayurveda traditions, established treatment centres, experienced practitioners and natural environment, Kerala provides a strong foundation for the platform's initial offerings.

Pick Retreats plans to work with established Ayurveda hospitals, wellness resorts, yoga retreats, independent retreat organisers and qualified wellness professionals to build a diverse portfolio for domestic and international travellers.

The platform also provides retreat operators with a dedicated digital channel to list their offerings, reach potential customers and improve the visibility of their wellness programmes.

The company intends to expand its reach beyond Kerala, creating a broader marketplace for credible wellness experiences across India and overseas.

“India has an extraordinary heritage of traditional wellness practices, particularly Ayurveda and yoga. We believe there is a significant opportunity to make these experiences more discoverable and accessible to a global audience through technology, standardised information and trustworthy partnerships, added Isac.”

Backed by the Experience of Iris Holidays Group

Pick Retreats is part of Iris Holidays Group, a Kochi-based travel company with more than 16 years of experience in personalised travel services.

Iris Holidays is an approved tour operator of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and an accredited tour operator of Kerala Tourism. The company has served more than 150,000 travellers and received Tripadvisor recognition for 13 consecutive years, including the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award 2026.

The launch represents the group's expansion into technology-driven wellness tourism, combining its destination expertise, hospitality partnerships and customer service experience with AI-powered digital products.

About Pick Retreats

Pick Retreats is an AI-powered wellness travel platform that helps travellers discover, compare and book curated Ayurveda, yoga, meditation and holistic wellness retreats. It also enables retreat providers to list their properties and wellness programmes through a streamlined, AI-assisted onboarding process.

The platform combines personalised technology-driven recommendations, carefully selected retreat providers, transparent programme information and expert guidance to make wellness travel simpler and more accessible.

PickRetreats is part of Iris Holidays Group and is headquartered in Kochi, Kerala, India. Website:

About Iris Holidays Group

Founded in 2010, Iris Holidays is a Kerala-based travel company specialising in personalised holidays and destination experiences. The company is approved by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and accredited by the Kerala Tourism Department.

With more than 150,000 travellers served, over 2,400 Tripadvisor reviews and 13 consecutive years of Tripadvisor recognition, including the 2026 Travellers' Choice Award, Iris Holidays is one of Kerala's established tour operators.

Its business portfolio includes Iris Holidays, Coco Routes and Pick Retreats, serving domestic and international travel markets. Website: