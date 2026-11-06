Greece Enacts 10% Crypto Capital Gains Tax Beginning In 2027

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Greece has cleared a major piece of crypto tax legislation after parliament approved a new framework that will levy taxes on cryptocurrency profits. The measures passed by the Hellenic Parliament impose a 10% tax on gains from crypto asset sales, with the rules set to begin on Jan. 1, 2027.

The legislation, adopted as part of a wider bill that also addresses loan oversight, debt protections and aspects of financial market regulation, is expected to reshape how Greek investors report and pay taxes on digital asset activity. It also includes specific treatment for staking and other decentralized finance-related income, as well as guidance on when different crypto transactions are (and are not) taxable.

Greece's parliament approved a 10% tax on profits from the sale of crypto assets, scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027. An exemption applies for investors whose annual gains do not exceed 500 euros (reported as $560). Income from staking, crypto lending, and providing liquidity to decentralized protocols will be taxed at 15%. Using crypto to purchase goods or services may trigger capital gains tax, while swapping one crypto asset for another is not treated as a taxable gain under the reported rules. Investors will have a 12-month window to voluntarily declare previously unreported crypto gains and must pay any resulting tax within 60 days after filing to avoid penalties and interest.

Key takeawaysWhat Greece approved: sale gains taxed at 10%

According to local financial publication Oikonomikos Tachydromos, the Hellenic Parliament passed the crypto tax measures on Thursday. The core feature is a 10% tax applied to profits generated from selling crypto assets.

The bill also includes a threshold intended to reduce the tax burden for smaller earners. As reported by Oikonomikos Tachydromos, investors whose annual gains are below 500 euros will be exempt from the new tax.

In terms of timing, the rules are scheduled to start on Jan. 1, 2027, giving investors time to adjust their record-keeping and reporting processes before the new rates apply.

Tax treatment for staking, lending, and liquidity

The legislation goes beyond simple trading. It also sets a 15% tax rate on income derived from staking, crypto lending, and providing liquidity to decentralized protocols, Oikonomikos Tachydromos reported.

This distinction matters for participants in on-chain yield activities, because it effectively separates“capital gains” from“income” generated through network participation or protocol services. Investors who earn rewards or fees from these activities will need to consider whether their earnings fall under the staking/lending/liquidity category rather than being treated like sale proceeds.

Greece's approach, as summarized in the report, also addresses how everyday crypto spending may be handled. The legislation notes that using cryptocurrency to buy goods or services may also trigger capital gains tax, which means investors may face tax events even without a traditional exchange trade.

At the same time, the reported framework suggests that not all conversions create taxable outcomes. Swapping one crypto asset for another is described as not generating taxable gains.

Voluntary declaration window for past gains

A key component of the new rules is a mechanism for addressing past activity. As reported, the legislation provides investors with 12 months to voluntarily declare previously unreported crypto gains.

The process is designed to encourage compliance before stricter enforcement begins. After filing, investors must pay the resulting tax within 60 days to avoid penalties and interest, according to the report.

For long-term holders and active traders alike, this window effectively creates an incentive to audit historical transactions-especially those involving multiple buys, sells, conversions, or staking-related reward inflows-that could later be scrutinized under the new regime.

How the proposal began and what to watch next

The tax initiative was not sudden. Greece's Ministry of National Economy and Finance first proposed the crypto capital gains tax in October, according to earlier coverage by Cointelegraph (“Greece capital gains tax cryptocurrencies”).

With parliament now approving the final measures, the main uncertainties for investors shift from“whether” to“how” implementation will work in practice-especially around documentation requirements, classification of income versus capital gains, and how authorities will treat different transaction types.

Investors and market participants in Greece should be particularly attentive to how tax filings will be structured for staking, lending, and liquidity provisioning, and to whether guidance will clarify the treatment of crypto payments and the practical meaning of“swapping” versus taxable disposals.

As the start date approaches, the most immediate thing readers should monitor is how the tax framework will be operationalized-through official clarifications, filing procedures, and enforcement expectations-because those details will determine how burdensome compliance becomes for both everyday users and active yield participants.

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