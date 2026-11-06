US Adds Eight Canada-Based Organizations To Iran-Related Sanctions List

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United States has added eight organizations registered in Canada to its sanctions list related to Iran.

The relevant information has been published on the official website of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

According to the published data, the restrictions target financial entities providing services related to currency exchange, money transfers, and cryptocurrency transactions. All eight sanctioned organizations are registered in Canada.

The sanctions entail the freezing of these organizations' assets in the United States, as well as a ban on U.S. citizens and companies conducting business with them.

You're using the free version of ChatGPT. Upgrade for advanced models, better memory, and higher-quality image creation.