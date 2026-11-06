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US Adds Eight Canada-Based Organizations To Iran-Related Sanctions List


Date: 2026-11-06 08:16:09

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The United States has added eight organizations registered in Canada to its sanctions list related to Iran.

The relevant information has been published on the official website of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

According to the published data, the restrictions target financial entities providing services related to currency exchange, money transfers, and cryptocurrency transactions. All eight sanctioned organizations are registered in Canada.

The sanctions entail the freezing of these organizations' assets in the United States, as well as a ban on U.S. citizens and companies conducting business with them.

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Trend News Agency

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