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The Week In Charts: GST Collections, Aviation Fuel Costs, US Midterm Elections

The Week In Charts: GST Collections, Aviation Fuel Costs, US Midterm Elections


Date: 2026-11-06 08:10:06

(MENAFN- Live Mint) From October recording the second-highest monthly goods and services tax (GST) collections on record and aviation fuel prices rising for Indian airlines for the fourth consecutive month to American voters delivering a strong rebuke to US President Donald Trump and his Republican Party, late-stage funding for Indian startups remaining subdued and Kimi Antonelli becoming the youngest driver to win the Formula 1 world title-here is this week's news in numbers.

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Live Mint

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