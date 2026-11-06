The Week In Charts: GST Collections, Aviation Fuel Costs, US Midterm Elections
(MENAFN- Live Mint) From October recording the second-highest monthly goods and services tax (GST) collections on record and aviation fuel prices rising for Indian airlines for the fourth consecutive month to American voters delivering a strong rebuke to US President Donald Trump and his Republican Party, late-stage funding for Indian startups remaining subdued and Kimi Antonelli becoming the youngest driver to win the Formula 1 world title-here is this week's news in numbers.
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