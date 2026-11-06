US 'Talking To Iran' - Trump

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (NNN-Anadolu) -- United States President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington was holding talks with Iran, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

"We have the Hormuz Strait open, doing more business than they've ever done with oil... and we are talking to Iran," he said.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Trump discussed efforts to de-escalate regional tensions during a phone call on Friday, according to the Qatari Emiri Diwan.

Al Thani and Trump also addressed "the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them," the Diwan said in a statement on Friday.

Qatar, alongside Pakistan, has been mediating between the US and Iran to end the war that began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran in late February.

--NNN-ANADOLU