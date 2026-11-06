Foldable Smartphone Market To Reach USD 138.4 Billion By 2032 As Book-Style Designs, Clamshell Devices, And Larger Displays Gain Demand

MENAFN - GetNews)"Foldable Smartphone Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the foldable smartphone market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India - November 06, 2026

Foldable Smartphone Market Overview

The foldable smartphone market size is expected to increase from USD 38.68 billion in 2026 to USD 47.69 billion in 2027 and reach USD 138.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.74% over 2027-2032. The market includes smartphones featuring flexible displays and folding mechanisms that allow devices to change their physical form. Growing consumer interest in smartphones with larger displays, compact designs, and multiple usage configurations is supporting demand for foldable devices. Manufacturers are introducing different form factors to address preferences among consumers seeking alternatives to conventional smartphones.

The foldable smartphone industry includes clamshell, book-style, outward-folding, and rollable or slide-out devices. Product differentiation also involves screen dimensions, pricing, sales channels, and end-user requirements. Manufacturers are focusing on display design, hinge mechanisms, device durability, and overall usability to strengthen their product offerings. The foldable smartphone market trends reflect increasing competition among smartphone brands as they expand product portfolios and address consumer and enterprise requirements through different device configurations.

Key Trends in the Foldable Smartphone Market

Growing Demand for Book-Style and Clamshell Designs

Clamshell and book-style smartphones represent important form factors within the foldable device segment. Clamshell models feature vertically folding designs that allow users to carry compact devices, while book-style smartphones open horizontally to provide larger display areas. These configurations address different usage preferences, including portability, multimedia consumption, and multitasking. Outward-folding and rollable or slide-out designs also represent alternative approaches to flexible smartphone construction. Manufacturers are developing products across these configurations to serve different consumer requirements, supporting foldable smartphone market growth and increasing product variety.

Rising Interest in Larger Flexible Display Sizes

Screen size is an important consideration in the selection of foldable smartphones. Devices with displays of up to 6.9 inches, between 7 and 8 inches, and above 8 inches serve different usage requirements. Smaller configurations provide a compact smartphone experience, while larger displays offer additional screen space for browsing, entertainment, reading, and multitasking. Book-style devices particularly address consumers seeking a larger viewing area without carrying a separate tablet. Display dimensions therefore influence product positioning and differentiation across the foldable smartphone market share landscape.

Expanding Premium Smartphone Price Segments

Foldable smartphones are offered across different price ranges, including below USD 1,000, USD 1,000 to 1,499, USD 1,500 to 1,999, and USD 2,000 or above. These price categories allow manufacturers to position devices according to product specifications, design, and target customer groups. Pricing also influences purchasing decisions as consumers compare foldable devices with conventional premium smartphones. Manufacturers compete through device features, display configurations, and product portfolios to address different spending preferences. The availability of multiple price segments contributes to the development of the foldable smartphone industry.

Increasing Sales Through Online and Retail Distribution Channels

Foldable smartphones reach customers through carrier and operator stores, consumer electronics and specialty retail outlets, and e-commerce or direct-to-consumer channels. Physical retail locations allow customers to examine folding mechanisms, display configurations, and device handling before purchasing. Online channels provide another purchasing option through product listings, brand websites, and digital retail platforms. Carrier and operator stores also support device sales through their established customer networks. The availability of multiple distribution channels helps manufacturers reach consumer, enterprise, and institutional buyers. These developments remain relevant to the foldable smartphone market forecast.

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Foldable Smartphone Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by form factor, screen size, price range, sales channel, end user, and geography.



By Form Factor



Clamshell (Vertical Fold)



Book-Style (Horizontal Fold)



Outward Fold

Rollable/Slide-out

By Screen Size



Less than Equal 6.9 inch



7 - 8 inch

Greater than 8 inch

By Price Range



Less than USD 1,000



USD 1,000 - 1,499



USD 1,500 - 1,999

Greater than equal USD 2,000

By Sales Channel



Carrier/Operator Stores



Consumer Electronics and Specialty Retail

E-commerce/Direct-to-Consumer

By End User



Consumer



Enterprise/Corporate

Government and Defense

By Geography



North America





United States





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





United Kingdom





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India





South Korea





ASEAN





Australia and New Zealand



Rest of Asia Pacific



South America





Brazil





Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Turkey



Rest of Middle East



Africa





South Africa





Nigeria Rest of Africa

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Foldable Smartphone Market Key Players

The competitive landscape includes global smartphone manufacturers developing flexible display devices and different folding configurations. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. is an established participant in the foldable smartphone segment, with products covering clamshell and book-style designs. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. also participates in this category through its foldable device portfolio, addressing consumer demand for alternative smartphone form factors.

Motorola Mobility LLC (Lenovo) offers foldable smartphones with a focus on compact clamshell configurations, while Xiaomi Corp. participates through its foldable smartphone product offerings. Oppo Co. Ltd. is another manufacturer competing in the segment with foldable devices across different designs. These companies focus on product development, display configurations, device usability, and distribution to strengthen their positions. Competition among manufacturers contributes to the foldable smartphone market share landscape as brands address different consumer preferences and price categories.

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Conclusion

The foldable smartphone market continues to develop through demand for flexible displays, different device configurations, and larger screen experiences. Clamshell and book-style smartphones serve distinct consumer preferences, while outward-folding and rollable designs provide additional product formats. Screen size, pricing, and distribution channels also influence how manufacturers position their devices across consumer and institutional segments.

Competition among established smartphone manufacturers continues to shape product availability and market positioning. Companies are focusing on display design, folding mechanisms, device usability, and product differentiation to address changing purchasing preferences. The foldable smartphone market forecast highlights opportunities across form factors, screen sizes, price ranges, and geographical markets as flexible-display smartphones gain a wider place in the global smartphone industry.

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