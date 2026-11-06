CZR Exchange Unveils CZR Pay, A Stablecoin Spending App For U.S. Consumers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The app will combine U.S. dollar stablecoin balances, payments, virtual and physical cards and rewards in one place, rolling out to eligible U.S. users subject to regulatory approvals

MIAMI, FLORIDA, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR, the digital-asset group behind CZR Exchange, today unveiled CZR Pay, a mobile app in development that will let U.S. consumers hold, send, receive and spend U.S. dollar stablecoins, with virtual and physical payment cards for everyday purchases.







CZR Pay

CZR Pay is CZR's first payments product for U.S. consumers and is built around spending rather than trading. The app is designed to keep blockchain networks and wallet mechanics in the background, so that paying with stablecoins feels as familiar as using a mainstream payment app.

Stablecoins are digital tokens designed to hold a stable value, typically pegged to the U.S. dollar. CZR Pay is intended to make them practical for everyday use, from buying coffee and shopping online to traveling and sending money to family and friends.

“Our goal with CZR Pay is simple: to give everyday people a better way to hold, send and spend their money. Stablecoins have the potential to transform everyday payments, but the experience should be as simple and familiar as using any modern financial app,” - said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO, CZR Exchange.“ The United States is an important market for us, and CZR Pay is our first payments product built specifically for American consumers. This is just the beginning.”

CZR Pay is organized around five core sections:



Home: an overview of balances, recent transactions and rewards, with quick actions to add money, send and request payments;

Accounts: supported U.S. dollar stablecoin balances, presented without trading tools or crypto terminology;

Payments: sending, receiving and requesting stablecoins;

Cards: virtual and physical CZR Pay cards linked to supported balances, for online and in-store purchases at participating merchants; Earn: referral incentives, promotions and member benefits tied to everyday use.

CZR also plans to add AI-assisted tools to help users understand their account activity and manage everyday financial tasks.

CZR Pay will launch first for eligible U.S. consumers, with additional markets to be considered over time. Payment services, card issuance, supported stablecoins and rewards depend on regulatory requirements, financial-services partners and launch readiness. CZR said it will announce details of the app, card program, partners and launch timing as development continues. More information is available at czrpay.xyz.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital-asset trading platform offering spot and futures trading, copy trading and additional cryptocurrency products and services, supported by 24/7 customer service. The CZR ecosystem includes CZR Earn, CZR Wallet and CZR Card alongside further products under development.

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