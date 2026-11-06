V-P Radhakrishnan To Join Ayodhya Deepotsav 2026 Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan will visit Ayodhya on Saturday to participate in Deepotsav 2026.

During his visit, the Vice-President will offer prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and participate in the symbolic coronation ceremony of Shri Ram in Ayodhya, an official said on Friday. He will also felicitate revered saints on the occasion.

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2026 on Saturday will mark the 10th anniversary of the grand festival of lights ahead of Diwali on Sunday.

Organisers are aiming to light more than 30 to 33 lakh earthen diyas across 56 ghats, including the primary centre at Ram Ki Paidi and the Saryu River banks, a statement said.

The 2026 edition of Deepotsav commenced in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya earlier on Thursday, with river banks being illuminated with lakhs of 'diyas'.

The banks of the Gomti River at Maa Kamakhya Dham, near Ayodhya, were illuminated with 1.51 lakh diyas during the sixth annual Deepotsav.

Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the economic significance of the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, saying that every earthen lamp lit during the festival illuminates the hard work of potters, the produce of farmers and the livelihoods of local families.

The Chief Minister shared a post on social media platform X, stating that the grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya Dham was giving fresh momentum to the economy along with strengthening faith.

"The grand Deepotsav of Shri Ayodhya Dham is giving fresh momentum to the economy along with faith. Every diya lit here is bringing new light to the hard work of a potter, the produce of a farmer and the livelihood of a family," he wrote.

The Chief Minister further said that such radiance was missing earlier, alleging that there had been no initiative to connect Ayodhya's immense cultural potential with the prosperity of local artisans, farmers and small traders.

"There was a complete lack of vision to transform the strength of faith into new livelihood opportunities. The double-engine government has dispelled this darkness," he said.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the grand festival, illuminated by lakhs of diyas, was now creating new opportunities for employment and business for potters, labourers and small traders, CM Yogi added.