Alectra Energy Solutions And Convergent Energy And Power Complete Three Battery Storage Facilities Supporting Ontario's Electricity Grid

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VAUGHAN, Ontario, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Energy Solutions, in partnership with Convergent Energy and Power, marked the completion of two battery energy storage system facilities in Vaughan and one in Guelph. All three facilities are now operational, adding 320 megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy storage capacity to Ontario's electricity grid.

Battery energy storage systems store electricity when it is available and release it back to the grid during periods of high demand. This gives the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) greater flexibility to balance electricity supply and demand, helping strengthen grid reliability and supporting Ontario's growing energy needs.

“Bringing these three battery storage facilities into operation is an important milestone for Alectra Energy Solutions and Ontario's electricity system," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra Inc.“These projects will strengthen reliability and support our communities' growing energy needs for years to come.”

“Ontario is a leader when it comes to carbon-free electricity generation, and we are pleased to be a reliable partner to the province's residents and utilities,” said Frank Genova, co-chief executive officer of Convergent Energy and Power.“We are thrilled to partner with Alectra Energy Solutions to support the province.”

Ontario Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce joined Alectra executives for a tour and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Vaughan 3 facility on Rutherford Road. Attendees included Associate Attorney General and Vaughan–Woodbridge MPP Michael A. Tibollo, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy and Mines and Mississauga-Lakeshore MPP Rudy Cuzzetto, City of Vaughan Ward 2 Councillor Adriano Volpentesta and IESO President and CEO Jason Fitzsimmons.

“Ontario is building the largest battery storage fleet in the country to keep electricity affordable for families, with three new facilities opening in Vaughan and Guelph that have enough capacity to power roughly 80,000 homes,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines.“Ontario delivered these new storage projects on-time and on-budget, underscoring our focus on reliable low-cost power for families and businesses in some of Ontario's fastest-growing communities. Our energy storage expansion sends low-cost off-peak nuclear power back to the grid during peak demand, keeping costings down for families in Ontario."

In 2023, Alectra Energy Solutions and Convergent were awarded three contracts through the IESO's Expedited Long-Term 1 procurement. All three facilities are now operational under 20-year contracts with the IESO, providing long-term support for the provincial electricity grid.

The three projects include:



Vaughan 3 Energy Storage 1 LP: a 40 MW/160 MWh facility at 6531 Rutherford Rd. in Vaughan, connected at 27.6 kilovolts (kV).

Vaughan 1E Energy Storage 1 LP: a 20 MW/80 MWh facility at 8118 Dufferin St. in Vaughan, connected at 27.6 kV. Arlen Energy Storage 1 LP: a 20 MW/80 MWh facility at 436 Clair Rd. W. in Guelph, connected at 13.8 kV.



About Alectra Energy Solutions

Alectra Energy Solutions is a progressive and customer-focused energy partner to our communities, stakeholders and customers. As part of the Alectra family of companies, we collectively serve more than one million homes and businesses and 17 communities in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area and are the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. Our depth of experience is backed by a commitment to safety, reliability and innovation and our understanding of the changing energy sector allows us to provide the products and services to help meet the energy challenges of tomorrow. We offer a comprehensive suite of leading-edge energy solutions that include Distributed Energy Services, Metering Services, High Voltage & Streetlighting Services, Solar Services, and Power Restoration Services. Learn more at alectrasolutions.com.

About Convergent Energy and Power

Convergent Energy and Power (Convergent) is a leading provider of energy storage solutions in North America. Convergent has 15 years of experience financing and managing all aspects of the energy storage development cycle to help customers reduce electricity costs and increase reliability. The company's commercial, industrial, and utility-scale assets can yield seven-figure savings while advancing the clean energy transition. Convergent's proprietary asset management platform, PEAK IQ® leverages machine learning and deep market knowledge to optimize asset performance and maximize value. Convergent has over $1bn invested in or committed to assets in operation or under development across North America. For more information, visit convergentep.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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