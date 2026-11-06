ICAO Talks Result In Strengthened Cooperation Among Middle Eastern States On Aviation Issues



Outcomes of meeting of Directors General of Civil Aviation will enhance the resilience and safety of air transport in the region

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

MONTREAL, Canada – A new framework designed to strengthen coordination among aviation stakeholders in the Middle East has emerged from the eighth meeting of directors general of Civil Aviation of the Middle East Region (DGCA-MID/8). Known as the Middle East Regional Aviation Assistance Framework (MID-RAAF), this new mechanism aims to boost State-led action plans and streamline the pooling of resources to address shared aviation priorities across the region and was one of the key outcomes of the ICAO-led talks.

Taking place from 26 to 28 October 2026, the DGCA talks were organised by ICAO and hosted in Doha by the government of Qatar. It provided a key opportunity for ICAO to underscore the region's need to maintain air transport operations amid disruptions. Effective contingency planning, timely information-sharing, and coordinated responses to airspace closures were emphasised as essential. The ICAO Middle East Contingency Coordination Team was also recognised by delegates as a central mechanism for supporting safe and orderly operations.

Delegates called for enhanced technical assistance and capacity-building to help States address these challenges. Responding to this need, the first“MID Development Partners Dialogue” convened regional stakeholders and international development partners on the sidelines to examine ways to strengthen partnerships and mobilise resources in support of regional aviation objectives.

Participants also reviewed the progress toward establishing a Middle East and North Africa Regional Safety Oversight Organization, which would further advance cooperation and oversight among States. Complementing these efforts, Jordan agreed to host the Middle East Regional Flight Procedure Programme, marking another milestone to reinforce regional collaboration and expand air navigation capacity.

Delegates called for enhanced technical assistance and capacity-building to help States address these challenges. Responding to this need, the first“MID Development Partners Dialogue” convened regional stakeholders and international development partners on the sidelines to examine ways to strengthen partnerships and mobilise resources in support of regional aviation objectives.

Throughout the proceedings, ICAO secretary general Juan Carlos Salazar engaged with aviation leaders to discuss priorities shaping the sector's development in the Middle East. Directors General and senior officials reaffirmed their commitments to regional cooperation and explored measures to improve aviation safety, security, connectivity, operational efficiency, and environmental standards across the region.

The secretary general also welcomed strong support for the proposed ELEVATE initiative, which aims to improve air traffic management coordination between the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. By optimising route networks and reducing delays and fuel consumption, this initiative is expected to drive significant gains in operational efficiency.

Summing up the meeting in his closing remarks, Salazar highlighted the broad regional consensus and stressed the importance of ensuring priorities are addressed through coordinated and needs-based support.“Implementation support remains a critical priority in the Middle East Region, reaffirming ICAO's commitment to the goal of No Country Left Behind,” said Salazar.“This meeting also highlighted ICAO's needs-based and results-oriented holistic approach to implementation support. It is through this approach that we are strengthening our support and delivering measurable benefits to States.”

Bilateral progress

During his mission to Qatar, the secretary general held a series of bilateral meetings with high-level officials. Discussions with Civil Aviation Authority of Oman President Naif bin Ali Al Abri centered on strengthening collaboration and addressing regional aviation challenges, while talks with Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej focused on fostering sustainable civil aviation growth. On the sidelines of DGCA-MID/8, Salazar also met with officials from the Islamic Republic of Iran to reinforce dialogue and engagement within the ICAO framework and review regional developments.

Reflecting the high level of engagement throughout his mission, Salazar was accompanied in Qatar by ICAO Air Navigation Bureau Director Michele Merkle, ICAO Capacity Development and Implementation Bureau Director Fabio Rabbani, and ICAO Middle East Regional Director Mohamed Rahma.