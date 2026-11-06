St Lucia To Impound Stray Livestocks Starting Monday

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St. Lucia - Time is running out for livestock owners across Saint Lucia. The ministry of agriculture, fisheries and food security has issued a final reminder that the 10-day compliance period for livestock management ends on November 8, 2026.

Beginning November 9, 2026, the ministry says it will launch aggressive enforcement activities to seize and impound stray and wandering cattle in strict accordance with the Animals Act.

Legal obligations and penalties for owners

Under the Animals Act, owners bear strict legal responsibility for securing and maintaining control over their animals at all times.



Seizure and Impoundment: Any animals found roaming public roads, highways, or trespassing on private property will be seized by authorised officers.

Financial and Legal Consequences: Owners face heavy impoundment costs, fines, potential prosecution, and even imprisonment where applicable. Disposal of Animals: The law also outlines specific legal procedures for the disposal of unclaimed impounded animals.

Protecting public safety and livelihoods

The Department of Agriculture stressed that the“irresponsible management of [farm] animals will not be tolerated.” Unattended livestock, including“ Cattle, horses, goats, donkeys, sheep-and other livestock continue to pose a danger to motorists, pedestrians, private property, agricultural lands and communities across Saint Lucia. These incidents have contributed to road accidents, destruction of crops and property, and unnecessary risks to human life,” says MOA.

The upcoming enforcement follows botched government steps earlier this year, including relocation of cattle from the Choc Bay area, the Sir Julian R. Hunte, John Compton, and Allan Bousquet highways to unsecured facilities in Vieux Fort. The“enforcement exercise” was simply a transfer of risk – from Castries to Vieux-Fort.

What livestock owners must do

The MOA urges owners to take immediate corrective action by:

Properly fencing and securing pastures.

Ensuring continuous supervision and control of livestock.

Removing animals immediately from public roads, road verges, and other unsafe locations.

Utilising designated grazing areas responsibly.

Cooperating fully with official animal tagging and identification requirements.

According to the MOA:

“The Department particularly warns against allowing animals to graze along highways, road verges, public spaces and unfenced properties. Animals tethered in unsafe locations, including near roadways and pedestrian access routes, may also be subject to enforcement action where they pose a danger to the public.”

“The ministry recognises its mandate to strengthen food security, support sustainable livestock production and protect the livelihoods of farmers. However, these objectives must be pursued alongside the protection of human life, property and public safety. Public safety remains a priority, and enforcement action will proceed after the compliance deadline,” the MOA said.