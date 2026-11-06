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Lifemd Reschedules Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call To November 12, 2026


Date: 2026-11-06 07:31:08

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care and pharmacy services, today announced that the Company has rescheduled its third quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call to Thursday, November 12, 2026.

LifeMD expects to issue its third quarter 2026 earnings press release on or around 4:05 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, November 12, 2026 followed by the conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. Information for the rescheduled conference call is as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, November 12th
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-Free Dial-In: (877) 270-2148
International Dial-In: +1 (412) 902-6510
Conference ID: LifeMD, Inc. Third Quarter 2026 Results
Live & Archived Webcast: Link

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading virtual care company making high-quality healthcare more accessible, convenient, and affordable. Through its vertically integrated platform, LifeMD connects patients with a 50-state affiliated medical group, laboratory services, a state-of-the-art nationwide pharmacy with home delivery, and a U.S.-based patient care center. Together, these capabilities support care across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men's and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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