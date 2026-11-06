Ki Jaeger's 'Issuing The Trace' Introduces A New Fantasy Trilogy Exploring Family Loyalty And Supernatural Danger

Issuing the Trace by Ki Jaeger Pic 1

Issuing the Trace by Ki Jaeger Pic 2

ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Ki Jaeger introduces readers to a world of supernatural heritage, family loyalty, and growing danger in her debut fantasy novel, Issuing the Trace, published by Swanstra Fen Books. The first installment of the Trace Trilogy follows a young man whose search for his missing sister takes him into the dangerous realm of the Dark Fae. Set against a world where governments have discovered the existence of non-human beings, the novel explores themes of family, identity, trust, and survival through an adventure-driven fantasy narrative.AvailabilityThe book is available on Goodreads, and in Kindle, Paperback and Hardcover editions on Amazon:A Fantasy Adventure Driven by Family and ResponsibilityAt the center of Issuing the Trace is Stanza Tóth, a confident and outgoing young man who has spent years successfully blending into human society while carrying an unusual ancestry. Half táltos and a quarter fae, Stanza has learned to navigate everyday life while keeping his supernatural heritage from interfering with his sense of freedom.His circumstances change dramatically when his father is no longer present, leaving him responsible for his younger sister, Melody. Before he can adjust to his new responsibilities, the Dark Fae's War Lord abducts Melody, forcing Stanza to consider a dangerous journey into the dark realm to rescue her.The story explores the emotional challenges of protecting loved ones while confronting unfamiliar dangers. Through Stanza's experiences, Ki introduces themes of sibling loyalty, personal responsibility, and the gradual development of trust under difficult circumstances.Supernatural Communities Face a Growing Human ThreatBeyond Stanza's personal mission, the novel introduces a wider conflict involving governments that have discovered the existence of non-human beings. Authorities are attempting to capture and imprison supernatural individuals, creating uncertainty for communities that have long existed alongside humanity.This development adds another dimension to the fantasy setting, raising questions about acceptance, freedom, and the consequences of fear toward unfamiliar identities. Stanza's mixed heritage places him within this changing environment, where protecting his family becomes increasingly complicated.The combination of magical creatures, dangerous realms, and contemporary societal tensions establishes the foundation for the larger Trace Trilogy. The series is intended for readers who enjoy fantasy adventures featuring meaningful relationships, gradual trust-building, and escalating challenges."If you like adventure, fantasy creatures, and have a soft spot for found family, I do hope you'll give Issuing the Trace a chance!" said Ki, author of Issuing the Trace. Here is a recent article published about the book.About the AuthorFor readers interested in learning more about the author, Ki studied secondary education and previously taught English, AP Government, and AP U.S. History. She currently works for a music school, managing teacher staffing and scheduling across multiple locations.Ki began developing the Trace Trilogy during college and continued working on the project over several years. Her sister, Theo, later encouraged her to explore the publishing process together, helping turn a longstanding creative project into her debut novel.

Ki Jaeger

Swanstra Fen Books

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Ki Jaeger's 'Issuing the Trace' Introduces a New Fantasy Trilogy Exploring Family Loyalty and Supernatural Danger News Provided By XLIM November 07, 2026, 00:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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