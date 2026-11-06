Sean And Michele Kanan's 'Final Judgment' Wraps Production After Sean's Life-Threatening Surgery

FInal Judgment Movie Poster

Emmy-Winning Studio City Producers Complete Los Angeles Action Thriller Following Kanan's Eight-Day Hospitalization

- Sean Kanan, Actor and Co-Producer "Final Judgment"LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Emmy-winning producers Sean and Michele Kanan have officially wrapped production on their latest feature film, Final Judgment, marking a remarkable return to filmmaking after Sean Kanan underwent emergency surgery for a life-threatening blood infection that spread to his spine.The husband-and-wife creative team, known for their Emmy-winning series Studio City and their membership in the Producers Guild of America, faced an unexpected crisis when Sean was hospitalized for eight days and underwent a grueling six-hour surgical procedure.Just two weeks after his hospitalization, the Kanans returned to production, completing principal photography on the Los Angeles-based action thriller.The dramatic circumstances surrounding the production add a deeply personal dimension to a film exploring survival, trauma, redemption and the pursuit of justice.Written by Sean and Michele Kanan, Final Judgment stars Sean as Martin Quick, a former Army Ranger battling post-traumatic stress disorder who finds himself imprisoned after killing a man during a robbery gone wrong. Determined to rebuild his life, Quick earns a law degree while incarcerated, only to become increasingly disillusioned with the very justice system he once believed could offer redemption.When a judge presents him with an opportunity to make a difference, Quick embarks on a dangerous path that blurs the boundaries between justice, morality and vengeance, ultimately taking the law into his own hands.The film features an ensemble cast of established Hollywood talent, including William Forsythe, Alanna Ubach, Lochlyn Munro, David Chokachi, Emilio Rivera, Johnny Mesner, and Joseph Gatt, alongside Kanan in the leading role.Michele Kanan directs the feature, continuing her expanding work behind the camera following her recent project Bodyman. Her collaboration with Sean on Final Judgment further establishes the couple's creative partnership across writing, producing, directing and acting.Acclaimed cinematographer Gabriel Beristain, whose credits include The Beekeeper, Marvel Studios' Black Widow and Dolores Claiborne, served as director of photography, bringing his cinematic experience to the film's gritty visual style.Mike Torchia and Scott A. Jackson served as executive producers alongside Sean Kanan.Produced under the Kanans' Flip Creative banner, Final Judgment was filmed entirely on location throughout Los Angeles. The filmmakers utilized the city's urban landscape to create an atmospheric backdrop for the story's exploration of institutional failure, personal accountability and the consequences of taking justice into one's own hands.For Sean Kanan, whose decades-long entertainment career spans film, television, acting and producing, completing the project so soon after a serious medical emergency represents a significant personal and professional milestone.The production also underscores the continued creative momentum of Sean and Michele Kanan, whose work through Flip Creative reflects their commitment to character-driven storytelling and independent feature filmmaking.Final Judgment is currently in post-production. Additional information regarding distribution, festival screenings and release plans will be announced as it becomes available.Final Judgement comes hot on the heels of the Kanan's last future film collaboration, Bodyman, written and produced by the Kanans and directed by Michele Kanan. Bodyman will be released in Q2 of 2027.About Sean and Michele KananSean and Michele Kanan are Emmy-winning producers, writers and members of the Producers Guild of America. The husband-and-wife team is known for its work on the acclaimed series Studio City and for developing original film and television projects through their production company, Flip Creative ( ). Their latest collaboration, Final Judgment, brings together an established ensemble cast and veteran Hollywood creative talent in an action thriller examining the intersection of justice, morality and personal redemption.Media ContactOphelia SoumekhDesire PR...

Rob Garcia

Shift Magazine

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Sean and Michele Kanan's 'Final Judgment' Wraps Production After Sean's Life-Threatening Surgery News Provided By Shift Magazine November 07, 2026, 00:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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