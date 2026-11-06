Rozana Manifests Presents 'Quantum Queen: Master Identity Shifting & Exit Healing Loops' On Identity-Led Manifestation

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NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Manifestation author Rozana Manifests explores an identity-centered approach to manifestation in her self-help book, Quantum Queen: Master Identity Shifting & Exit Healing Loops. The book was published on January 10, 2026 and has received the Literary Titan Silver Book Award. It introduces an identity-centered approach to manifestation, encouraging women to develop stronger self-concepts, move beyond repetitive healing patterns, and embrace personal growth through conscious embodiment.AvailabilityThe book is available in Kindle, Paperback and Hardcover editions on Amazon, It is also available on other platforms like Goodreads. For more information, visit the official website at .A New Perspective on Manifestation and Identity ShiftingQuantum Queen addresses a familiar experience among women who have invested considerable time in affirmations, visualization, scripting, and emotional healing while feeling that meaningful progress remains out of reach. Rozana introduces the idea that lasting transformation begins with the identity a person consistently embodies throughout everyday life.The book explores how internal beliefs, emotional responses, and habitual behaviors influence self-perception and personal decisions. Through her Quantum Embodiment framework, Rozana encourages readers to recognize patterns that reinforce insecurity, develop greater self-awareness, and practice responding to challenges from a more empowered perspective. Central to the book is the concept of exiting the endless healing loop. Rozana examines how continuous self-improvement efforts can sometimes become another form of waiting, particularly when individuals postpone pursuing their goals until they feel completely healed or ready.Practical Concepts for Personal Growth and Self-LeadershipThroughout the book, readers encounter exercises and perspectives designed to make identity shifting part of everyday life. Topics include nervous system awareness, self-concept development, emotional regulation, and maintaining confidence during periods of uncertainty. Rozana also introduces the concept of "reality hopping," using an Inside Out-inspired lens to illustrate how changing deeply held beliefs can influence choices, relationships, and personal experiences. Other themes include establishing empowering personal standards, reconnecting with playfulness, and developing what the author calls "icon frequency."The Disney Princess archetype provides another distinctive element. Rozana uses it to encourage women to reconnect with creativity, joy, self-worth, and aspects of themselves that may have been suppressed by difficult experiences. The book combines manifestation philosophy, practical self-reflection, and discussions of psychological and physiological concepts related to personal change.Encouraging Women to Embody Their Future IdentityRozana's central message emphasizes taking action from a desired identity in the present and trusting that identity before external circumstances offer reassurance. Her approach encourages women to develop self-trust, establish healthier expectations, and approach personal ambitions with greater confidence."Manifestation is an identity upgrade. When women begin embodying the version of themselves they want to become, they can start making choices that reflect that identity today. My goal with Quantum Queen is to help readers move beyond endless waiting and step into their ability to lead their own transformation," said Rozana Manifests, author of Quantum Queen. The Literary Titan Silver Book Award recognizes the book's contribution to the personal growth category. Here is a recent article published about the book.About Rozana ManifestsRozana Manifests is a manifestation author and the creator of the Quantum Embodiment Method. Her work explores the relationship between self-concept, identity and manifestation, helping people understand how the identity they embody shapes the way they experience life.

Rozana Manifests

Author of Quantum Queen

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Rozana Manifests Presents 'Quantum Queen: Master Identity Shifting & Exit Healing Loops' on Identity-Led Manifestation News Provided By XLIM November 07, 2026, 00:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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