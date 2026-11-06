Premier Workspaces Expands Los Angeles Presence With New Flexible Office Space In Studio City

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Premier Workspaces in Studio City building 12700 Ventura Boulevard

Premier Workspaces in Studio City office space rental

New 18,078-square-foot Ventura Boulevard location will feature more than 70 furnished private offices, meeting rooms and virtual office plans

- Michael Pollack, EVP of Real EstateSTUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Workspaces, one of the nation's largest privately owned flexible office operators, announced today that it has signed an 11-year lease for 18,078 square feet at Studio City Executive Center, located at 12700 Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, California. The new center will expand Premier's offering of flexible office space in Studio City and the San Fernando Valley.The new Premier Workspaces location will span portions of the third and fourth floors and feature more than 70 furnished, turn-key private offices and executive suites designed for individuals and teams. The center will also offer two meeting rooms, virtual office address plans and professional on-site support. The location is scheduled to open in Winter 2027, with pre-leasing available in advance of the opening.“Studio City is an important addition to our Los Angeles portfolio and gives businesses another option in one of the Valley's most desirable and convenient locations,” said Amy Fuller, President at Premier Workspaces.“The combination of Ventura Boulevard, easy freeway access and a highly walkable mix of restaurants, fitness and retail makes this an especially attractive location for companies that want flexibility while still providing their teams with a great workplace experience.”Premier Workspaces provides furnished, move-in ready office space for businesses of all sizes, offering an alternative to the upfront costs and long-term commitments typically associated with a traditional office lease. Clients have access to high-speed connectivity, meeting rooms, reception services, and professional on-site support, with the ability to select and scale workspace based on the needs of their business.Located along Ventura Boulevard in the heart of Studio City, the center provides businesses seeking a Ventura Boulevard office space rental with convenient access to the 101 Freeway, the San Fernando Valley and major Los Angeles business and entertainment hubs. Studio City Executive Center features upgraded common areas, covered parking and private outdoor patio and collaboration spaces.One of the location's biggest advantages is its walkable access to The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge, a nearby destination for dining, shopping, fitness and wellness. Amenities include Erewhon, Equinox, SUGARFISH, UOVO, Tocaya and Civil Coffee, along with retailers such as Vuori, Madewell, Reformation and Alo. Additional restaurants, coffee shops and neighborhood services are located throughout the surrounding Ventura Boulevard corridor.“At more than 18,000 square feet, this location gives us the ability to offer a broad mix of private offices and team workspace in a part of Los Angeles where businesses want to be,” said Michael Pollack, Executive Vice President of Real Estate for Premier Workspaces.“Studio City has long been home to entertainment executives, creative entrepreneurs, and, let's just say, every corner of the entertainment industry. We're excited to give all of them a professional place to get down to business.”The Studio City center adds another high-quality option for businesses seeking flexible office space in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley. With nearly 90 locations nationwide, Premier continues to grow its portfolio of professional workspaces serving entrepreneurs, entertainment and media professionals, professional service firms, established companies, remote employees, satellite teams and hybrid workforces.Private office rentals, executive suites, team workspace, virtual office plans and conference rooms are expected to be available beginning Winter 2027. For leasing information, pricing or to join the pre-leasing list, visit the Premier Workspaces Studio City office space page or call (818) 582-2500.About Premier WorkspacesFounded in 2002, Premier Workspaces ( ) is a leading operator in the executive suite, coworking, and flexible office sector, with locations across Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and Washington, D.C. Since inception, the company has owned and operated more than 155 locations, representing over 2.8 million square feet of commercial office space nationwide. Workspaces that work

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Premier Workspaces Expands Los Angeles Presence with New Flexible Office Space in Studio City News Provided By Premier Workspaces November 07, 2026, 00:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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