Steven Madonia Presents 'The Tablets Of Tetran: The Phantom Labyrinth': A Debut Fantasy Saga From Sulnir Publications

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NORTH BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Steven Madonia presents his debut fantasy novel, "The Tablets of Tetran: The Phantom Labyrinth ", published by Sulnir Publications. The book introduces readers to a world of deadly competitions, ancient artifacts, and an evolving magical system where personal choices influence extraordinary abilities. Marking the beginning of a new fantasy saga, the novel explores themes of trust, emotional trauma, ambition, and the sacrifices individuals make in pursuit of love and power.AvailabilityThe book is available in Kindle, Paperback and Hardcover editions on Amazon.A Fantasy World Where Victory Comes at a PriceSet in the fictional world of Tetran, the novel follows an annual tradition of deadly trials that attract warriors and competitors from different races and backgrounds. Those who survive and earn the title of champion gain access to considerable wealth, political influence, and secret territories unavailable to ordinary citizens. Participants enter these dangerous competitions for different reasons. Some hope to provide financial security for their families, while others pursue forbidden knowledge, legendary artifacts, and opportunities to acquire extraordinary power.The Tablets of Tetran: The Phantom Labyrinth centers on three strangers, Rin, Yot, and Nomir, who arrive with distinct motivations and personal histories. As they encounter life-threatening challenges, they must navigate conflicting beliefs, develop trust, and learn to cooperate despite the emotional burdens they carry. Rin's journey introduces an additional mystery involving her haunting past and her determination to recover legendary objects known as the Tablets of Tetran. Her personal quest adds another dimension to the larger adventure.An Original Magical System Connected to Personal IdentityA central feature of the novel is aethra, a magical system representing the manifestation of an individual's will. Each person's aethra possesses a distinctive color reflecting the alignment of their soul. Individuals capable of weaving aethra can develop extraordinary abilities, including phantasmal conjurations, enhanced physical strength, and heightened perception. These powers evolve alongside the characters' emotional development, experiences, and personal decisions. Through this system, Steven explores philosophical questions surrounding identity, responsibility, and the consequences of pursuing power. The relationship between magical abilities and personal transformation provides a foundation for further developments throughout the fantasy saga.A Story Inspired by Emotional Experiences and Creative ExplorationSteven's approach to storytelling draws upon his background in music, visual arts, and designing Dungeons & Dragons campaigns. His creative process emphasizes detailed worldbuilding, character development, and emotional authenticity. The novel reflects Steven's interest in exploring human experiences through fantasy, including the challenges of overcoming personal trauma, understanding different perspectives, and finding hope during difficult circumstances."I hope you enjoy the emotional journey of The Tablets of Tetran: The Phantom Labyrinth as much as I enjoyed writing it," said Steven, author of The Tablets of Tetran: The Phantom Labyrinth. Here is a recent article published about the book.About Steven MadoniaSteven Madonia is a writer, music teacher, and visual artist based in North Babylon, New York. His passion for storytelling developed through writing short stories, poetry, and creating Dungeons & Dragons campaigns. Drawing upon his experiences across different artistic disciplines, Steven focuses on developing imaginative worlds and emotionally engaging narratives. For more information about the novel and its publisher, visit:

Steven Madonia

Sulnir Publications

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Steven Madonia Presents 'The Tablets of Tetran: The Phantom Labyrinth': A Debut Fantasy Saga From Sulnir Publications News Provided By XLIM November 07, 2026, 00:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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