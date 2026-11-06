Louis Garoz-Ferguson's Kadenwood Group Advised On Sales And Financings Up To The Billion-Dollar Range Since 2024 Launch

Founder and managing partner Louis Garoz-Ferguson launched the firm in 2024; its first client, a listed real estate trust, is still a client.

- Juan Carlos Sandoval, CFO, Andean Precious MetalsVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kadenwood Group, the independent investment group and advisory firm founded by Louis Garoz-Ferguson, has advised on company sales and financings up to the billion-dollar range since its launch in 2024. It is sell-side advisor to Doosan GridTech on its carve-out sale, run by the firm's own team; the relationship and the engagement are ongoing. It provided debt advisory for Andean Precious Metals and Ashley Black. Its full list of advisory engagements are listed on its PitchBook profile.The firm's first client, which came in within a week of the launch, was a listed real estate trust. Within three weeks of a first dinner with its principal, Kadenwood Group had brought in a strategic investor, an industrial REIT, and it advised the trust on a nine-figure financing that included a backstop commitment. The trust is still a client. The firm has also advised on a financing in the billion-dollar range, the largest of Garoz-Ferguson's career.Garoz-Ferguson grew up in Vancouver and began his career doing investor-relations and marketing work for listed small and mid-sized companies in mining and technology, including Austin Gold and Infinity Stone Ventures, and led the institutional investor sourcing for a capital raise by Renaissance BioScience. He worked under two Vancouver investment bankers as mentors, and in 2024 asked the second to come out of retirement to start Kadenwood Group with him.Garoz-Ferguson also appeared on the cover of Acquisition Aficionado, Issue 49 ( ). His full career profile is at . Client case studies and reviews are at .

Louis Garoz

Kadenwood Group

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Juan Carlos Sandoval, CFO of Andean Precious Metals, on raising capital with Kadenwood Group

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Louis Garoz-Ferguson's Kadenwood Group Advised on Sales and Financings Up to the Billion-Dollar Range Since 2024 Launch News Provided By Kadenwood Group November 07, 2026, 00:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Mining Industry



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