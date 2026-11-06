Mindstir Media Ranked No. 1 For Bookstagram And Booktok Promotion Services By Big News Network

MENAFN - GetNews) The award-winning publishing and book marketing company earns the top position in a list of 10 premier social media book promotion services, highlighting its growing presence in influencer marketing and digital book discovery.

PORTSMOUTH, NH - November 6, 2026 - MindStir Media, an award-winning self-publishing and book marketing company founded by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert, has been ranked No. 1 in Big News Network's article, "10 Premier Bookstagram and BookTok Promotion Services to Skyrocket Your Readership."

The recognition places MindStir Media at the top of a list of 10 book promotion services focused on helping authors expand their visibility through Instagram's Bookstagram community and TikTok's BookTok community, two influential platforms for book discovery and reader engagement.

The ranking comes shortly after MindStir Media introduced J.J. Hebert's Social Media Showcase, a book influencer marketing program that offers authors promotional exposure across Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter), representing a combined network of more than 2.5 million followers.

MindStir Media's Book Influencer Program Connects Authors With Millions of Followers

MindStir Media's Social Media Showcase leverages the personal social media presence of founder J.J. Hebert, whose Instagram and TikTok accounts each have more than 1 million followers.

The program combines three distinct promotional opportunities:



Instagram Bookstagram Promotion: A dedicated promotional post on Hebert's Instagram account, incorporating the #Bookstagram hashtag to help position titles within the platform's reading community.

TikTok BookTok Promotion: A dedicated promotional post on Hebert's TikTok account, incorporating the #BookTok hashtag to introduce books to audiences interested in literary content. X (Twitter) Book Promotion: A coordinated three-day campaign featuring more than 10 promotional posts across four accounts with over 540,000 combined followers.

Together, these services provide authors with a coordinated approach to social media book marketing that extends across multiple platforms.

"Bookstagram and BookTok have changed how readers discover books, and authors need opportunities to participate in those conversations," said J.J. Hebert, founder and president of MindStir Media. "Being ranked No. 1 in this category is particularly meaningful because we've made a significant investment in building social media audiences and developing promotional opportunities for authors. Our goal is to make that visibility more accessible to writers looking to reach new readers."

Social Media Becomes an Important Part of Modern Book Marketing

Bookstagram and BookTok have developed into influential online communities where readers share recommendations, discuss new releases, and discover authors across a wide range of genres.

As these communities continue to influence book discovery, publishers and independent authors are incorporating influencer marketing and social media promotion into broader publicity strategies.

MindStir Media's approach combines direct promotional placements with established accounts rather than relying exclusively on traditional advertising or organic outreach.

The company's Social Media Showcase program is available to independently published and traditionally published authors seeking additional exposure for new releases or existing titles.

Authors can learn more about the program at MindStir Media's Bookstagram and BookTok Promotion page.

Latest Ranking Adds to MindStir Media's Industry Recognition

Founded in 2009, MindStir Media has spent 17 years expanding its publishing, publicity, and book marketing services.

The company is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and has earned recognition from publications covering the publishing and business industries.

In October 2026, MindStir Media also announced that TechBullion ranked it Best Overall Book Marketing Company and INSCMagazine placed it first among six leading book marketing services for 2026.

The latest Big News Network ranking provides additional recognition in the specialized category of Bookstagram and BookTok promotion, reflecting the growing importance of influencer-driven book marketing within the company's overall service portfolio.

MindStir Media continues to offer a range of promotional opportunities, including celebrity endorsements, media publicity, bestseller campaigns, digital advertising, social media promotion, and book review outreach.

"Publishing a book is only one part of an author's journey," Hebert added. "Helping that book reach the right audience is equally important. We're continuing to expand our marketing services to give authors more ways to build awareness and compete in an increasingly crowded marketplace."

About MindStir Media

Founded in 2009 by USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author J.J. Hebert, MindStir Media is an award-winning self-publishing and book marketing company headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. A three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, the company provides professional publishing, worldwide book distribution, publicity, celebrity endorsements, and comprehensive marketing services. MindStir Media has received more than 100 industry and literary awards and has been recognized by numerous national and industry publications.

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