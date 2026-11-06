Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2024-2034 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Companies in the market include – Acerta Pharma BV, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Taiho Oncology Inc, Quintiles Inc, United Biosource LLC, Salspera LLC, Celgene, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc, Orient Europharma Co Ltd, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc, FibroGen, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, ImmunityBio Inc, Sanofi, and others.

(Albany, US), November 06, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Report



In September 2026, Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute began offering FDA-approved daraxonrasib (Rasonque), an oral RAS inhibitor for adults with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Supported by Phase III RASolute 302 results, the therapy demonstrated improved median overall survival of 13.2 months versus 6.7 months with standard chemotherapy, providing a targeted option for previously treated patients.

The pancreatic cancer market is expected to strengthen as awareness of the disease increases and more effective interventions are being developed.

The leading Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer companies include Acerta Pharma BV, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Taiho Oncology Inc, Quintiles Inc, United Biosource LLC, Salspera LLC, Celgene, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc, Orient Europharma Co Ltd, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc, FibroGen, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, ImmunityBio Inc, Sanofi, and others.

Promising Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer therapies include daraxonrasib (Rasonque), elraglusib, nogapendekin alfa (Anktiva), CAR-NK (PD-L1 t-haNK), mitazalimab, and others.

Metastatic pancreatic cancer has a dismal prognosis and limited survival rates when diagnosed at advanced stages, and the lack of highly effective standard therapies creates a substantial unmet medical need.

An increase in the global incidence of pancreatic cancer, particularly in aging populations, is a primary driver for pancreatic cancer market size expansion. In September 2026, the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute began offering daraxonrasib (Rasonque), a newly FDA-approved oral RAS inhibitor, for adults with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma, supported by Phase 3 RASolute 302 results showing median overall survival of 13.2 months versus 6.7 months with standard chemotherapy.

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Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Overview

Metastatic pancreatic cancer is an aggressive and advanced stage of pancreatic cancer in which the cancer cells have spread from the pancreas to other parts of the body. Diagnosis is often challenging because pancreatic cancer tends to remain asymptomatic in its early stages, leading to late detection when it has already metastasized. Diagnosis involves the identification and confirmation of cancerous cells that have spread beyond the pancreas. The primary goal of treatment is to alleviate symptoms, improve the patient's quality of life, and possibly extend survival. Depending on the individual's overall health and specific tumor characteristics, treatment approaches may include systemic chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, or palliative care measures to manage pain and other symptoms. Management of the disease remains a formidable task that necessitates a multidisciplinary approach tailored to each patient's unique circumstances. The metastatic cancer treatment market therefore plays a vital role in providing patients with innovative treatment options and improving their quality of life.

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

The epidemiology section of the report provides insights into the historical and current Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for each of the seven major markets.



Historical and Forecasted Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Prevalence

Diagnosed Patient Pool of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Country-wise Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology

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Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted scenarios in the 7MM, covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan, from 2020 to 2034.

The epidemiology segment also provides Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer prevalence data and findings across the United States, EU4, the UK, and Japan.

The report helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and the views of key opinion leaders, and presents the diagnosed patient pool and its trends along with the assumptions undertaken. Lifestyle risk factors such as smoking, obesity, diabetes, and chronic pancreatitis have contributed to higher disease prevalence, resulting in a larger patient pool requiring diagnosis and treatment.

Marketed Therapies for Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

The pancreatic cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market report provides details of the marketed products and off-label treatments available for Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer. The drug chapter encloses a detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late-stage (Phase III and Phase II) pipeline drugs, covering clinical trial details, pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, the advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases. The report also covers conventional and current medical therapies, along with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer treatment algorithms and guidelines in the United States, Europe, and Japan. In September 2026, daraxonrasib (Rasonque) became a newly FDA-approved oral RAS inhibitor for adults with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma, offering a once-daily targeted option for patients whose disease progressed after prior chemotherapy or who cannot tolerate multiagent regimens.

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Analysis

The pancreatic cancer treatment drugs market is evolving with the advent of novel treatment options, including targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and combination regimens. Several innovative molecules are in late-stage clinical development, and regulatory approvals of new agents are expanding the therapeutic arsenal.

Elraglusib: Actuate Therapeutics

In September 2025, Actuate Therapeutics announced a regulatory update for elraglusib, its investigational therapy for metastatic pancreatic cancer. The company amended its IND application with positive Phase 2 data showing a significant survival benefit when elraglusib was combined with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel. These results will support upcoming regulatory submissions to the FDA and EMA.

Mitazalimab: Alligator Bioscience

In February 2025, Alligator Bioscience announced the successful completion of its End of Phase 2 (EOP2) interaction with the FDA, paving the way for a Phase 3 trial in 2025. The trial will test mitazalimab as a first-line treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with mFOLFIRINOX.

Nogapendekin alfa (Anktiva) and CAR-NK (PD-L1 t-haNK): ImmunityBio

In February 2025, the FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) status to nogapendekin alfa (Anktiva) and CAR-NK (PD-L1 t-haNK) for their potential to reverse lymphopenia in patients undergoing chemotherapy/radiotherapy and to treat metastatic pancreatic cancer.

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Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Outlook

The Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Outlook section of the report helps build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and the demand for better technology. It gives thorough detail on the market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the pancreatic cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, and the views of key opinion leaders. The US pancreatic cancer market, along with EU4, the UK, and Japan, is analyzed through relevant tables and graphs that give a clear view of the market at first sight. The Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer market is expected to strengthen as awareness increases and more effective interventions are developed.

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Drivers



Rising incidence and prevalence, particularly in aging populations

Poor prognosis and high unmet medical need encouraging R&D efforts

Advancements in diagnostic technologies such as high-resolution CT, MRI, PET imaging, and liquid biopsies

Introduction of novel therapeutics, including targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and combination regimens

Supportive regulatory frameworks such as accelerated approval pathways, orphan drug designation benefits, and priority review mechanisms

Growing awareness and screening initiatives supported by patient advocacy groups and nonprofit organizations

Expanding healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging markets Increasing healthcare expenditure and enhanced reimbursement policies in developed markets

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Barriers



Late detection, as pancreatic cancer tends to remain asymptomatic in its early stages

Dismal prognosis and limited survival rates at advanced stages

Lack of highly effective standard therapies Complexity of managing the disease, which necessitates a multidisciplinary approach tailored to each patient

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Landscape

The primary goal of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer treatment is to alleviate symptoms, improve quality of life, and possibly extend survival. Depending on the patient's overall health and specific tumor characteristics, approaches may include systemic chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, or palliative care measures to manage pain and other symptoms. Novel therapeutic strategies and ongoing clinical trials offer hope for improved outcomes, while early detection and continued research efforts remain vital. Improved diagnostic imaging and biomarker identification are helping detect metastatic disease progression earlier, enabling more accurate staging and patient stratification, which fuels demand for targeted therapies and clinical interventions across the pancreatic cancer treatment market.

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Scope of the Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Report



Coverage: 7MM

Study Period: 2020–2034

Forecast Period: 2024–2034

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Companies: Acerta Pharma BV, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Taiho Oncology Inc, Quintiles Inc, United Biosource LLC, Salspera LLC, Celgene, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc, Orient Europharma Co Ltd, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc, FibroGen, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, ImmunityBio Inc, Sanofi, and others.

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Therapies: daraxonrasib (Rasonque), elraglusib, nogapendekin alfa (Anktiva), CAR-NK (PD-L1 t-haNK), mitazalimab, and others.

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics Market: Total Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Size, Market Size by Therapies, and Market Size by Class

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Dynamics: market drivers and market barriers Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Unmet Needs

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Executive Summary of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer (MPC)

Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer (MPC)

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer (MPC): Market Overview at a Glance

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer (MPC): Disease Background and Overview

Patient Journey

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer (MPC) Epidemiology and Patient Population

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer (MPC) Unmet Needs

Key Endpoints of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer (MPC) Treatment

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer (MPC) Marketed Products

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer (MPC) Emerging Therapies

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer (MPC): Seven Major Market Analysis

Attribute Analysis

7MM: Market Outlook

Access and Reimbursement Overview of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer (MPC)

KOL Views

Market Drivers

Market Barriers

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

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