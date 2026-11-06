Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market To Witness Significant Growth Through 2036, Driven By Novel Targeted Therapies And Advancements In Clinical Pipeline Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Acute Myeloid Leukemia market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Acute Myeloid Leukemia drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 06, 2026, DelveInsight's“Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Acute Myeloid Leukemia market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also evaluates therapeutics by product type, clinical stage, route of administration, and mechanism of action, while examining market drivers, barriers, unmet needs, and competitive developments shaping the treatment landscape.

Discover the latest drugs and treatment options in the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market @

Key Takeaways from the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Report



According to DelveInsight, the total number of incident Acute Myeloid Leukemia cases across the 7MM was approximately 44,000 in 2025, compared with approximately 43,500 cases in 2023.

The United States accounted for the largest Acute Myeloid Leukemia treatment market size among the 7MM in 2023.

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 22,720 people in the US are expected to be diagnosed with AML in 2026, while approximately 11,500 deaths are anticipated.

AML is an aggressive hematological malignancy primarily affecting older adults, with the average age at diagnosis being approximately 69 years.

Approximately 30–40% of newly diagnosed AML patients who achieve remission following frontline treatment eventually experience relapse.

Menin inhibitors represent an important advancement in AML treatment, particularly for patients with KMT2A rearrangements and NPM1 mutations. Revumenib (REVUFORJ) became the first menin inhibitor approved by the US FDA for relapsed or refractory KMT2A-rearranged acute leukemia.

In January 2026, SELLAS Life Sciences announced an agreement with IMPACT-AML to conduct a European clinical study evaluating SLS009 in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax in newly diagnosed high-risk AML.

In January 2026, Ryvu Therapeutics received FDA feedback with no objections to opening an expansion cohort evaluating romaciclib in combination with venetoclax.

Promising pipeline candidates include bleximenib from Johnson & Johnson, SLS009 from SELLAS Life Sciences, L-Annamycin from Moleculin Biotech, and other investigational therapies. Leading Acute Myeloid Leukemia companies include Daiichi Sankyo, Agios Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Pfizer, AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, SELLAS Life Sciences, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Kura Oncology, and others.

Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Drugs

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Overview

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a heterogeneous and aggressive hematological malignancy characterized by the uncontrolled clonal expansion of abnormal myeloid blasts in the bone marrow, peripheral blood, and other tissues. The disease interferes with normal blood cell production, resulting in reduced levels of healthy red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.

AML can affect individuals across different age groups but is more frequently diagnosed in older adults. Its development is associated with genetic abnormalities and changes in the molecular characteristics of blood-forming cells. Genetic mutations such as NPM1 and KMT2A rearrangements play important roles in disease classification, prognosis, and treatment selection.

Treatment approaches depend on patient age, fitness, genetic profile, and disease characteristics. Intensive chemotherapy, targeted therapies, consolidation treatment, and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation remain important components of AML management.

Common features include:



Fatigue and weakness due to anemia

Increased susceptibility to infections

Frequent bruising and bleeding

Fever and recurrent infections

Bone or joint discomfort

Reduced platelet and healthy blood cell counts High relapse rates following frontline treatment

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Emerging Drugs Profile

Bleximenib: Johnson & Johnson

Bleximenib is an investigational MENIN-KMT2A inhibitor being developed by Johnson & Johnson for AML. The therapy targets the interaction between menin and KMT2A fusion proteins, which plays an important role in the development and progression of genetically defined AML. The candidate is being evaluated in clinical development, including combination approaches with venetoclax and azacitidine. According to the supplied report, the company has planned a US submission for relapsed/refractory AML in 2026.

SLS009: SELLAS Life Sciences

SLS009 is a highly selective CDK9 inhibitor being developed for patients with AML, particularly those with relapsed or refractory disease. The therapy is designed to interfere with cancer cell survival pathways and has demonstrated encouraging clinical activity in patients with unfavorable prognostic factors, including ASXL1 mutations. The candidate has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for relapsed/refractory AML, along with Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for pediatric AML.

L-Annamycin in Combination With Cytarabine: Moleculin Biotech

L-Annamycin is an investigational anthracycline designed to address treatment challenges in relapsed or refractory AML. It is being evaluated in combination with cytarabine, with the objective of improving therapeutic outcomes in patients who have relapsed following induction therapy or are refractory to existing treatments. The combination has reached Phase II/III clinical development.

Revumenib (REVUFORJ): Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Revumenib is an oral, selective menin inhibitor developed by Syndax Pharmaceuticals. It disrupts the interaction between menin and KMT2A fusion proteins, targeting a key molecular mechanism involved in certain acute leukemias. It received FDA approval in November 2024 for relapsed or refractory acute leukemia with KMT2A translocation in adult and pediatric patients aged one year and older. The therapy is also being evaluated in additional AML populations, including patients with NPM1 mutations.

Quizartinib (VANFLYTA): Daiichi Sankyo

Quizartinib is an oral, highly potent and selective type II FLT3 inhibitor developed by Daiichi Sankyo. It specifically targets FLT3-ITD mutations in AML. The therapy received FDA approval in July 2023 for newly diagnosed FLT3-ITD-positive AML in combination with standard chemotherapy and as maintenance monotherapy following consolidation treatment. It has also received approval in Europe and Japan.

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market @ Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Drugs.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Drivers



Rising Disease Incidence: AML predominantly affects older adults, and the increasing incidence associated with aging populations is supporting demand for effective treatment options.

Intensified R&D and Clinical Pipeline Activity: Substantial research investments and ongoing clinical trials involving immunotherapies, bispecific antibodies, menin inhibitors, and novel small molecules are strengthening the AML pipeline.

Advancements in Targeted Therapies: FLT3 inhibitors, IDH inhibitors, BCL-2 inhibitors, and menin inhibitors are expanding treatment possibilities for patients with specific molecular abnormalities.

Regulatory Approvals and Novel Drug Launches: The approval of revumenib (REVUFORJ) has introduced a new treatment approach targeting menin-dependent acute leukemia, supporting further innovation in AML.

Improved Supportive Care: Advances in antifungal and antibacterial prophylaxis, oral targeted therapies, and supportive care are improving treatment accessibility and enabling more outpatient-based management.

Growing Understanding of Disease Biology: Improved molecular profiling and genetic testing are supporting precision medicine and better identification of patients who may benefit from targeted treatment approaches. Emerging Clinical Candidates: Bleximenib, SLS009, and L-Annamycin are among the candidates contributing to future therapeutic opportunities.

Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key players with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Drivers and Barriers.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Barriers



High Treatment Costs: The cost of advanced therapies, intensive chemotherapy, and transplantation can create significant financial challenges for patients and healthcare systems.

Treatment-Related Toxicity: Intensive chemotherapy and other treatment approaches may cause serious adverse events, limiting their suitability for older or medically unfit patients.

High Relapse Rates: Despite initial remission, approximately 30–40% of patients experience relapse, highlighting the need for more durable treatment responses.

Clinical Trial Challenges: The heterogeneous nature of AML and differences in patient characteristics can complicate clinical trial design, recruitment, and evaluation of treatment outcomes.

Poor Survival Outcomes: AML remains an aggressive disease with considerable mortality, particularly among patients with relapsed or refractory disease.

Genetic Heterogeneity: Multiple genetic mutations and clonal evolution can contribute to treatment resistance and complicate the development of broadly effective therapies. Limited Curative Options: Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation remains an established curative approach, but not all patients are eligible due to age, fitness, or other clinical considerations.

Download DelveInsight's in-depth Acute Myeloid Leukemia report today! @ Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies.

Scope of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Study Period: 2022–2036.

Forecast Period: 2026–2036.

Companies: Daiichi Sankyo, Johnson & Johnson, SELLAS Life Sciences, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Ryvu Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, and others.

Marketed Therapies: Revumenib (REVUFORJ), quizartinib (VANFLYTA), azacitidine (ONUREG), and other approved AML treatments.

Emerging Therapies: Bleximenib, SLS009, L-Annamycin in combination with cytarabine, RVU120, and other investigational candidates.

Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III.

Epidemiology Assessment: Total incidence cases, gender-specific cases, age-specific cases, genetic mutations, and line-wise treated patient pool.

Market Assessment: Total market size, market size by therapies, regional distribution, market share, and therapy uptake. Competitive Assessment: Key companies, emerging therapies, clinical development, and market positioning.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Overview

Disease Background, Diagnosis, and Classification

Epidemiology and Patient Population Forecast

Current Treatment Landscape

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Marketed Products: Revumenib (Syndax Pharmaceuticals), Quizartinib (Daiichi Sankyo), and Azacitidine (Bristol Myers Squibb)

Emerging Products: Bleximenib (Johnson & Johnson), SLS009 (SELLAS Life Sciences), and L-Annamycin (Moleculin Biotech)

Clinical Trial Developments and Key Regulatory Milestones

Market Size and Forecast

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Companies and Competitive Landscape

Drug Uptake and Market Access

Unmet Medical Needs

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us