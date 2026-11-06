Basal Cell Carcinoma Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Basal Cell Carcinoma market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Basal Cell Carcinoma drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 06, 2026, DelveInsight's“Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Basal Cell Carcinoma Report



In April 2026, Verrica Pharmaceuticals announced that a late-breaking abstract on VP-315 (ruxotemitide, formerly LTX-315) was accepted for the 2026 Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting. It highlights Phase II exploratory data showing a potential abscopal effect in untreated non-target BCC tumors. Verrica is preparing a Phase III program in BCC.

SP-002 (Stamford Pharmaceuticals, licensed from Transgene) is in a Phase IIb trial for locally advanced BCC, with a Phase III planned for 2H 2025 or 1H 2026.

STP705 (Sirnaomics), a dual TGF-β1/COX-2 inhibitor, showed strong efficacy without drug-related adverse effects in a Phase II BCC study.

BCC is the most common skin cancer, making up about 80% of non-melanoma skin cancers in the US. In Europe, about 700,000 new cases are diagnosed annually, and incidence is rising about 5.5% per year.

DelveInsight's report depicts a space where surgery remains the most common treatment, while hedgehog inhibitors, PD-1 inhibitors, and intralesional immunotherapies are expanding options.

Leading Basal Cell Carcinoma companies include MedC Biopharma, AiViva BioPharma, MediWound, Kintara Therapeutics, IO Biotech, Sirnaomics, Aresus Pharma, Epitome Pharmaceuticals, Transgene, Senhwa Biosciences, Palvella Therapeutics, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Leaf Vertical, and others. Promising therapies include LIBTAYO (cemiplimab), ERIVEDGE (vismodegib), sonidegib, LTX-315/VP-315, SP-002, STP705, and others.

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Basal Cell Carcinoma Overview

Basal cell carcinoma is a locally invasive keratinocyte cancer that usually arises on sun-damaged skin of the head, neck, and trunk. About 80% of cases occur on the face and neck. It mainly results from UV radiation causing mutations in the PTCH tumor suppressor gene, with risk raised by age, fair skin, prior skin cancers, immune suppression, and syndromes such as Gorlin syndrome. Incidence is highest between ages 40 and 70. Diagnosis combines clinical evaluation with histopathology. Treatment includes surgical excision, Mohs micrographic surgery for high-risk lesions, cryotherapy, radiation, topical imiquimod and 5-fluorouracil, and, for advanced disease, hedgehog pathway and PD-1 inhibitors.

Common features include:



Slow-growing plaques or nodules

Variable size and color

Location mainly on the face and neck

Local invasion and risk of recurrence Need for regular skin follow-up

Basal Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Profile

LTX-315/VP-315 (Ruxotemitide): Lytix Biopharma/Verrica Pharmaceuticals LTX-315 is a first-in-class oncolytic peptide immunotherapy given by direct tumor injection. It kills cancer cells and stimulates the immune system, and Phase II data suggest a possible abscopal effect on untreated BCC tumors. Verrica licensed it from Lytix for dermatologic oncology. Currently, the drug is in Phase II, with Phase III preparation under way.

SP-002: Stamford Pharmaceuticals SP-002 (formerly TG1042) is an adenovirus-based biologic engineered to produce the immunostimulatory protein interferon-gamma, licensed worldwide from Transgene. A Phase IIb trial in locally advanced BCC is ongoing. Currently, the drug is in Phase IIb.

STP705: Sirnaomics STP705 is a dual TGF-β1/COX-2 inhibitor that downregulates both targets to inhibit tumor growth, offering an alternative to surgical excision. Phase II results showed strong efficacy without drug-related or serious adverse effects. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

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Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Drivers



Rising incidence: UV exposure, aging populations, and lifestyle changes are increasing diagnosed cases worldwide.

Targeted and immunotherapy advances: Hedgehog inhibitors, PD-1 blockade, and new intralesional agents improve options for advanced disease.

Awareness and early diagnosis: More skin checks lead to earlier detection and treatment.

Active clinical development: Many companies are investing in new drugs, combinations, and formulations.

Non-surgical demand: Therapies offering alternatives to surgery appeal to patients with hard-to-treat or multiple lesions.

Better dermatology access: Expanding healthcare infrastructure supports wider diagnosis and treatment. Government initiatives: Skin cancer control programs support the market.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Barriers



Surgery as standard: Excision is effective, widely accessible, and entrenched, leaving a smaller niche for systemic therapy.

Treatment cost and late presentation: High costs and delayed diagnosis can limit market expansion.

Side effects of hedgehog inhibitors: Tolerability limits long-term use of existing targeted drugs.

Early-stage pipeline: Most candidates are in Phase II, with Phase III trials still being prepared.

Low-cost topical alternatives: Imiquimod and 5-fluorouracil are established, inexpensive options for superficial disease.

Small advanced-disease segment: Most cases are localized and curable, so metastatic or unresectable disease is a small subset. Reimbursement pressure: Payers may scrutinize premium therapies against surgery.

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Scope of the Basal Cell Carcinoma Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: LIBTAYO (cemiplimab), ERIVEDGE (vismodegib), sonidegib, LTX-315/VP-315, SP-002, STP705, and others

Study Period: 2022–2036 (Forecast: 2026–2036) Analysis: Epidemiology segmentation, market size by therapy and class, drug uptake, country-specific treatment guidelines, KOL views, SWOT, conjoint analysis, market access and reimbursement, unmet needs

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Basal Cell Carcinoma: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): None currently

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): LTX-315/VP-315 (Verrica), SP-002 (Stamford Pharmaceuticals), STP705 (Sirnaomics)

Early Stage Products (Phase I): None specified

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.