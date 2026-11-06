Vitiligo Market And Pipeline Appear Promising With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Vitiligo market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Vitiligo drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 06, 2026, DelveInsight's "Vitiligo – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036" report provides comprehensive insights into the Vitiligo market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Vitiligo Report



In September 2026, Specialised Therapeutics expanded its commercial distribution agreement with Incyte to include Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream in Australia, broadening Incyte's dermatological footprint across the Asia-Pacific region.

In September 2026, Accro Bioscience received IND clearance from the NMPA for a Phase 2/3 trial of AC-201, an oral, highly selective TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor, in non-segmental vitiligo. The drug is being developed in partnership with Fosun Pharma.

In July 2026, AbbVie announced European Commission approval of RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for adults and adolescents with non-segmental vitiligo, the first and only systemic medication approved in the EU for the condition.

In July 2026, Pfizer announced positive topline results from two Phase III trials of ritlecitinib (LITFULO) in nonsegmental vitiligo. Both studies met their co-primary endpoints, with the 50 mg and 100 mg once-daily doses showing significant improvement in facial and total body repigmentation versus placebo at week 52.

In July 2026, Incyte reported positive Phase III data for povorcitinib from the STOP-V1 and STOP-V2 trials in 1H 2026, with regulatory submissions planned for 1H 2027.

In 2025, the 7MM accounted for more than 11 million prevalent cases of vitiligo, including approximately 5 million male and 6 million female cases. The prevalent pool is projected to grow through 2036.

More than half of newly diagnosed patients receive no medical therapy in the first year after diagnosis, according to real-world evidence.

DelveInsight's report depicts a space where topical corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, and NB-UVB phototherapy remain central, while JAK inhibitors are expanding options.

Leading Vitiligo companies include Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, AbbVie, Teva Pharmaceutical, and others. Promising therapies include Upadacitinib (RINVOQ), Ruxolitinib (OPZELURA), Ritlecitinib (LITFULO), Povorcitinib, and others.

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Vitiligo Overview

Vitiligo, also known as leucoderma, is a chronic depigmenting skin disorder characterized by the selective loss of melanocytes, the cells responsible for skin color. The affected skin develops typical nonscaly, chalky-white macules, and hair in these areas can lose pigment and turn white. It is the most common depigmenting skin disorder. The average age of onset is the mid-twenties, though it can appear at any age, and the size and number of patches vary from person to person. In most cases, diagnosis does not require confirmatory laboratory tests and is often made by physical examination alone, with Wood's lamp examination, skin biopsy, or blood tests used when more information is needed. Treatment aims to restore skin color and improve appearance, and includes sun protection, camouflage creams, topical corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, phototherapy, JAK inhibitors, and surgical options such as skin grafts for stable cases.

Common features include:



Chalky-white, nonscaly skin macules

Loss of pigment in hair within affected areas

Variable patch size and number

Onset most often in the mid-twenties

Segmental and non-segmental forms Psychosocial and quality-of-life impact

Vitiligo Marketed and Emerging Drugs Profile

Upadacitinib (RINVOQ): AbbVie Upadacitinib is an oral, selective and reversible JAK inhibitor that preferentially targets JAK1-mediated signaling. In vitiligo, it may help reduce T-cell-mediated melanocyte destruction, supporting stabilization of disease activity and repigmentation of affected skin. Currently, the drug is approved in the EU (2026).

Ruxolitinib (OPZELURA): Incyte Corporation Ruxolitinib is a topical JAK inhibitor and the first disease-specific topical pharmacologic treatment for nonsegmental vitiligo. Currently, the drug is approved in the US (2022) and the EU (2023).

Ritlecitinib (LITFULO): Pfizer Ritlecitinib is a selective inhibitor of JAK3 and the TEC family of kinases that may suppress cytokine signaling and T-cell cytolytic activity implicated in the autoimmune destruction of melanocytes. Currently, the drug is in Phase III for vitiligo, with positive topline results reported.

Povorcitinib: Incyte Corporation Povorcitinib is an oral, selective JAK1 inhibitor being investigated for non-segmental vitiligo, including patients with extensive disease. Currently, the drug is in Phase III, with regulatory submissions planned for 1H 2027.

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Vitiligo Pipeline @ Vitiligo Treatment Drugs

Vitiligo Market Drivers



Growing patient pool: Population growth, improved disease recognition and diagnosis, and a substantial affected population requiring long-term management are expanding the prevalent base.

Targeted therapy advances: JAK inhibitors suppress the interferon-gamma–JAK–STAT pathway implicated in melanocyte destruction, and OPZELURA and RINVOQ have broadened the approved options.

Active late-stage pipeline: Ritlecitinib and povorcitinib have both reported positive Phase III results.

Shift toward systemic treatment: The market is moving from corticosteroid- and phototherapy-based care toward targeted, systemic, and regenerative approaches.

Regional expansion: Distribution agreements and new trials, such as the Australia and China developments, extend reach in Asia-Pacific. Undertreatment opportunity: Many newly diagnosed patients receive no therapy, leaving room for earlier, proactive management.

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Vitiligo Market Barriers



Limited approved and reimbursed options: Safety and efficacy constraints narrow the range of effective treatments.

Undertreatment and limited switching: Most patients who start treatment receive topical calcineurin inhibitors or corticosteroids, with little combination therapy.

No aligned treatment targets: There is no standardized assessment of disease severity, patient impact, and treatment response.

Diagnostic challenge: Lesions vary in appearance and progression and can be confused with other skin conditions.

Safety screening for JAK inhibitors: Clinical history and laboratory screening are needed before starting treatment. Psychosocial and economic burden: These burdens are broad and still need recognition and mitigation.

Scope of the Vitiligo Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, AbbVie, Teva Pharmaceutical, and others

Therapies: Upadacitinib (RINVOQ), Ruxolitinib (OPZELURA), Ritlecitinib (LITFULO), Povorcitinib, and others

Study Period: 2022–2036 (Forecast: 2026–2036) Analysis: Epidemiology segmentation, market size by therapy and class, drug uptake, peak patient share, price analogues, country-specific treatment guidelines, KOL views, SWOT, attribute analysis, market access and reimbursement, unmet needs

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Vitiligo: Overview

Marketed Therapeutics

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): Ritlecitinib (Pfizer), Povorcitinib (Incyte Corporation)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.