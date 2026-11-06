Nyayassist Launches Nyaytranslate, A Pay-As-You-Go Platform For Legal Document Translation

MENAFN - GetNews) The platform translates legal documents across languages, including handwritten, non-OCR and smudged documents, while preserving their structure and context.

Mumbai, India – November 06, 2026 – In India, understanding a legal document can be difficult even before one begins interpreting what it says. Documents arrive in different languages, formats and conditions. Some are handwritten, others are faded, smudged or scanned copies that conventional text recognition tools struggle to process.

For lawyers, this creates an additional layer of work before the actual legal work can even begin.

Addressing this challenge, NyayAssist has introduced NyayTranslate, a pay-as-you-go platform designed to translate legal documents between English and Indian vernacular languages while retaining the document's structure and context.

The platform is built to handle documents irrespective of their quality, including handwritten pages, non-OCR documents and smudged copies. Rather than treating document translation as a simple word-for-word exercise, NyayTranslate focuses on making the contents of legal documents accessible without losing the context in which they appear.

Gaurav, Co-founder and CTO of NyayAssist, said the team first had to solve a more fundamental problem: processing the documents themselves.

“In India, the first challenge isn't translation. It's trying to decode the document in front of you.”

He added that the team focused on building its document-processing capabilities to handle the varied quality of documents encountered in everyday legal work, before extending those capabilities to translation.

NyayTranslate also introduces a flexible pricing model, with translation starting at ₹6 per page, allowing users to pay according to their actual usage without committing to a recurring subscription.

Yash, co-founder of NyayAssist, said the pricing structure was shaped by how lawyers were already using the platform.

“Translation was one of our most-used features. Users would exhaust their limits quickly, while others needed it only occasionally.”

He said conversations with lawyers revealed widely varying translation requirements, making a fixed subscription less suitable for many users.

“You don't need a subscription. You pay only when you translate, and only for what you translate.”

With NyayTranslate, NyayAssist aims to address a practical but often overlooked part of legal work: the time and effort required to understand documents before they can be used meaningfully. By combining document processing, contextual translation and usage-based pricing, the platform seeks to make multilingual legal documentation more accessible to practitioners with different workloads and requirements.

Explore at: nyaytranslate

About Us

NyayAssist AI is an AI-powered legal workspace built for India's legal ecosystem, founded on 7 June 2025. Developed by Hyperboost AI Solutions Pvt. Ltd., it empowers lawyers, solo practitioners, law firms, and law students to work with greater speed and confidence.

Wth access to over 1.3 crore legal records, NyayAssist streamlines research, drafting, case management, document storage, and more, all within a single platform. Trusted by top law schools including NLSIU Bangalore, NLIU Bhopal, and NMIMS Navi Mumbai, it is compliant with ISO 27001, SOC2 Type 1, and DPDPA standards.

NyayAssist AI. AI that thinks like a lawyer, works like your assistant.