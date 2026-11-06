Movers Richmond VA Demand Rises As Dunmar Moving Systems Expands Last Mile Delivery Capacity

MENAFN - GetNews)"An image of a bright orange Allied Van Lines commercial transport trailer parked outside a facility, showcasing the professional relocation and transport capabilities of Dunmar Moving Systems, the trusted movers richmond va residents rely on."Dunmar Moving Systems expands last mile delivery capacity in Richmond as movers richmond va demand grows across residential, commercial, and freight relocation projects throughout central Virginia.

RICHMOND, VA - November 6, 2026 - Growth in household relocation and commercial freight activity across central Virginia has pushed movers richmond va inquiries higher through the past year, with residents and facility managers requesting delivery support that extends past the loading dock. Dunmar Moving Systems, an Allied Van Lines agent operating from Richmond since 1970, has responded by widening last mile delivery capacity alongside an established moving and storage lineup.

The change reflects how relocation work has broadened in scope. Freight that once terminated at a warehouse now frequently continues to a residence, a jobsite, or a retail floor, and that final leg has become a service category of its own.

Final Leg Delivery Becomes a Separate Line of Work

Last mile delivery covers the segment between a regional distribution point and the end destination. Appliances, furniture, fitness equipment, and commercial fixtures all travel that route, and each requires handling that standard freight carriers rarely provide.

Dunmar Moving Systems operates last mile delivery as a defined service rather than an add on to transport. Crews trained for residential moving carry the same protective practices into delivery work, which matters when the final stop involves stairs, tight doorways, or finished interiors.

Demand for that capability has risen alongside general movers richmond va activity. Retailers and distributors increasingly contract the final leg separately, and richmond moving companies with existing residential crews are positioned to absorb that volume.

Population Shifts Across Central Virginia Reshape Service Patterns

Richmond continues to attract new residents and new commercial development, and both trends increase load on local transport networks. Apartment turnover in Downtown Richmond, household moves through the Fan District, and residential growth around Short Pump each generate relocation and delivery volume on different schedules.

That spread has made movers richmond va a frequent search term among property owners comparing options. The search often extends past a single household move toward storage, freight handling, and delivery services that address a longer timeline.

Dunmar Moving Systems maintains headquarters in Richmond and additional service presence in Norfolk and Roanoke. The positioning line used across company materials, serving the Commonwealth and beyond since 1970, reflects a footprint that reaches past the metro boundary.

Commercial Clients Drive Interest in Combined Transport and Delivery

Office relocations rarely end with a single truckload. Equipment arrives on separate schedules, furniture installations follow build out completion, and machinery frequently requires placement rather than simple drop off.

Dunmar Moving Systems handles commercial and office moving alongside freight delivery and freight storage, which allows a single provider to manage staged arrivals. Office machinery and equipment receive handling procedures separate from general cargo.

Corporate relocation work adds another layer. Employee household moves tied to a company transfer often run concurrently with the office move itself, and coordination across both reduces downtime for the business. Facility managers comparing richmond moving companies for that kind of dual scope project tend to prioritize providers already running both residential and commercial crews.

Storage Capacity Supports Timeline Gaps Between Properties

Closing dates rarely align. A seller vacates before a buyer takes possession, a lease ends weeks ahead of a build out, and belongings need somewhere to sit during the interval.

Dunmar Moving Systems provides residential storage and flexible storage arrangements for those gaps. Freight storage serves the commercial side, where inventory or fixtures wait for a delivery window to open. Storage availability has become a separating factor among movers richmond va providers, since a move with an open ended timeline depends on it.

SMARTBOX portable containers cover a different need. Households managing a self directed move load at their own pace, and the container moves to storage or to the new address without a separate handling step.

Service Range Extends From Local Moves to Cross Country Transport

Local moving within the Richmond metro operates on published local moving rates, which gives households a cost reference before scheduling. Long distance moving across state lines runs through the Allied Van Lines network, giving access to resources beyond a single regional operator.

Full service moving covers packing, unpacking, loading, transportation, and unloading as one engagement. Furniture protection and vehicle shipping extend that coverage for households moving complete property rather than partial loads.

Among richmond moving companies, that combination of local, long distance, commercial, storage, and delivery services under one agent reduces the number of vendors a single relocation requires. Distribution and logistics support rounds out the range for clients moving goods rather than households.

Estimate Access Shortens the Gap Between Inquiry and Scheduling

Free in home estimates can be scheduled directly through an online calendar, which removes the back and forth of phone coordination. Households planning a local move can run an immediate online quote through a pricing calculator before committing to a consultation.

Affiliation and membership provide additional reference points. Dunmar Moving Systems holds Allied Van Lines agent status and maintains membership with the Better Business Bureau, moving, and the Virginia Movers and Warehousemen's Association.

Rising movers richmond va volume has also increased interest in last mile delivery among commercial buyers evaluating transport partners. Comparing crew training, storage availability, and delivery handling against the intended scope of a project generally clarifies the fit, and requests for movers richmond va quotes now routinely include a delivery component alongside the standard moving estimate. Interest in richmond moving companies capable of handling both household relocation and final leg freight continues to grow across the region.

About Dunmar Moving Systems

Dunmar Moving Systems is a moving and storage company serving Richmond and the broader Commonwealth of Virginia as an Allied Van Lines agent. Services include local moving, long distance moving, corporate relocation, commercial and office moving, residential and freight storage, full service packing, vehicle shipping, SMARTBOX portable containers, distribution and logistics, and last mile delivery.

The company has operated since 1970 and provides free estimates for residential and commercial projects throughout the Richmond region. Headquarters are located at 8030 Whitepine Rd, Richmond, VA 23237, and can be reached at (804) 409-0790.