MENAFN - GetNews) "Yunnan PHLEEYA Flowers Co.,Ltd."Yunnan PHLEEYA Flowers Co., Ltd., founded in 2012, is a Chinese preserved flower manufacturer specializing in R&D, production, wholesale, and export. With 26 patents and over 100 product varieties, PHLEEYA supplies preserved roses, moss, flower materials, bouquets, and gift boxes to customers in over 50 countries, offering OEM/ODM customization services.

KUNMING, YUNNAN, CHINA - November 6, 2026 – Yunnan PHLEEYA Flowers Co., Ltd., operating under the brand PHLEEYA, continues to develop its manufacturing, research and development, and international supply capabilities in the preserved flower industry. Based in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China, the company provides preserved flowers, preserved roses, preserved flower bouquets, preserved flower gift boxes, decorative flowers, and floral materials for wholesalers, distributors, retailers, gift brands, floral designers, and commercial buyers seeking manufacturing partners in China.

As global demand for decorative floral products, long-lasting gifts, and customized floral arrangements develops, international purchasers are paying closer attention to supplier qualifications, production consistency, product variety, customization capabilities, and export experience. PHLEEYA has developed an integrated business model covering raw material sourcing, preservation technology research, standardized manufacturing, product design, warehousing, and international trade. This structure allows the company to serve different purchasing requirements, from wholesale preserved flowers and bulk flower materials to customized floral gifts and OEM/ODM projects.

PHLEEYA Develops an Integrated Preserved Flower Manufacturing System

Founded in March 2012, Yunnan PHLEEYA Flowers Co., Ltd. began its business through online sales channels and the development of its proprietary preserved flower brand. Over the following years, the company expanded its operations from product distribution into raw material processing, manufacturing, cultivation, floral design, and international sales.

In 2016, PHLEEYA opened an offline showroom at the Dounan Flower Trading Market in Kunming, establishing an online and offline business model. This development enabled customers to experience preserved flower products in person while maintaining access to online purchasing channels.

In 2018, the company invested in preserved rose processing technology and the construction of a dedicated production facility. Its manufacturing development continued in 2019 with the establishment of an international trading platform and expansion into fresh flower cultivation.

By 2020, PHLEEYA had established an integrated industrial chain encompassing flower cultivation, raw material processing, finished product manufacturing, domestic distribution, and international trade.

This manufacturing structure is relevant to wholesale buyers comparing a preserved flower manufacturer with a trading company that primarily sources finished products from external suppliers. By managing multiple stages of production and supply, PHLEEYA can coordinate product development, raw material selection, processing standards, and customized orders within its own business network.

Preserved Flower R&D and Manufacturing Technology

Research and development are important components of PHLEEYA's manufacturing operations. The company maintains a strategic collaboration with the Kunming Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and has established a dedicated preserved flower research and development center.

According to company information, PHLEEYA holds 26 proprietary patents covering manufacturing processes, color blending, flower shaping, and preservation technologies. Its technical development focuses on improving color retention, maintaining natural flower shapes, and extending the storage life of preserved floral materials.

The company has also developed 48 original color palettes and a product portfolio covering more than 100 varieties of preserved flowers. These include conventional floral colors as well as distinctive options such as blue and black preserved roses.

For international purchasers, color selection and product consistency are important considerations when choosing a preserved flower supplier. Gift manufacturers may require specific colors for seasonal collections, while floral designers and home decoration businesses may need coordinated floral materials for different commercial applications.

PHLEEYA's color development capabilities and product variety provide a broader selection for these requirements. Its manufacturing processes include dehydration, preservation treatment, color processing, shaping, and finishing. The company reports that process optimization has reduced its traditional production cycle from approximately 30 days to 7–10 days, supporting more responsive production scheduling.

Wholesale Preserved Flowers and Flower Materials for Different Applications

PHLEEYA offers several product categories designed for different purchasing channels and commercial applications.

Its preserved flower range includes preserved roses, preserved hydrangeas, preserved foliage, moss products, and other floral materials. These products are suitable for wholesalers, floral supply distributors, flower shops, wedding service providers, and creative businesses requiring preserved botanical materials for further design and production.

For buyers searching for wholesale preserved flowers in China, product variety is an important factor. A supplier offering multiple preserved flower varieties can help businesses coordinate floral materials for different collections while reducing the need to source each product category separately.

The company's product portfolio also includes preserved flower bouquets, glass dome arrangements, acrylic preserved flower products, floral gift boxes, moss series, and decorative floral arrangements.

These products serve several purchasing segments:

Preserved Flower Bouquet: Preserved flower bouquets are designed for gift retailers, florists, wedding businesses, and brands seeking long-lasting floral products. They can be used for anniversaries, celebrations, seasonal gifting, and customized floral collections.

Preserved Flower Gift Box: Preserved flower gift boxes combine floral materials with presentation-oriented packaging. They are suitable for gift companies, corporate gifting suppliers, specialty retailers, and brands developing customized gift collections.

Preserved Rose: Preserved roses are among the company's principal floral materials. Available in multiple colors, they can be used in bouquets, decorative arrangements, glass dome products, acrylic displays, and premium floral gifts.

Preserved Moss: Preserved moss provides a botanical material option for decorative applications, floral installations, creative projects, and interior displays. It can be incorporated into different floral compositions according to design requirements.

Flower Materials: The flower materials category includes preserved floral components intended for professional florists, floral studios, craft manufacturers, and businesses producing finished decorative products.

Decorative Flowers: Decorative flowers and preserved floral arrangements provide material options for residential decoration, commercial displays, wedding styling, and seasonal installations.

For buyers also sourcing dried flower s or artificial flowers, it is important to distinguish between these product categories and preserved flowers. Preserved flowers originate from natural flowers that undergo preservation treatment, while dried flowers and artificial flowers have different material characteristics and production methods. PHLEEYA's core manufacturing specialization is preserved flowers rather than a general artificial flower manufacturing business.

Quality Management and Product Durability

Product quality is a central consideration for wholesale preserved flower buyers. Variations in color, petal structure, moisture content, and flower shape can affect the appearance of finished products, particularly when materials are purchased in bulk or used in repeated commercial collections.

PHLEEYA has established a standardized production and inspection system covering raw material selection, processing, preservation, shaping, finishing, and packaging.

The company reports using a six-stage quality control process to monitor production and finished product standards. Its approach emphasizes careful flower selection and inspection at different manufacturing stages.

According to its product specifications, properly stored preserved flowers can maintain their appearance for approximately one to three years at room temperature, provided they are kept away from direct sunlight and unsuitable environmental conditions. Unlike fresh flowers, preserved flowers do not require watering or routine floral maintenance.

PHLEEYA also reports using preservation and dyeing processes developed to meet applicable environmental and product safety requirements, with REACH and RoHS compliance claims for its products.

These characteristics are relevant to gift retailers, home decoration businesses, hospitality suppliers, and commercial display companies that require floral products with longer display periods and reduced maintenance requirements.

OEM and ODM Preserved Flower Customization

Product customization is another important consideration for international B2B purchasing.

Different buyers may have different requirements depending on their business models. A floral wholesaler may prioritize consistent colors and bulk availability, while a gift brand may require exclusive packaging, customized arrangements, or product designs aligned with its brand identity.

PHLEEYA provides OEM and ODM services for customers seeking customized preserved flower products and decorative floral gifts.

Its customization capabilities cover floral color combinations, product arrangements, gift box designs, and artistic decorative products. The company can work with brand clients, wholesalers, distributors, and commercial buyers to develop product solutions for different market segments.

For businesses comparing preserved flower manufacturers in China, evaluating customization capabilities alongside product pricing is important. A supplier's ability to coordinate raw materials, processing, floral design, and packaging can influence production efficiency and the consistency of finished products.

PHLEEYA's integrated production structure supports coordination across these areas, making it a potential manufacturing partner for companies developing private-label floral products and customized gift collections.

International Export Experience and Global Wholesale Supply

PHLEEYA has developed its international trading business alongside its domestic operations. According to company information, its preserved flower products are exported to more than 50 countries and regions, including markets in Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Russia, Europe, the Americas, and South America.

The company serves overseas wholesalers, distributors, cross-border e-commerce businesses, gift brands, and other commercial customers.

Its international trade services include export documentation coordination, standardized packaging, shipment arrangements, and logistics tracking. Depending on the requirements of individual orders and destination markets, supporting documentation can include phytosanitary certificates, Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS), and third-party quality inspection reports.

PHLEEYA also regularly welcomes overseas purchasing representatives to visit its production facilities, inspect products, discuss quality standards, and explore potential business partnerships.

For international buyers searching for a preserved flower exporter in China, factory inspection and direct communication with the manufacturer can help clarify product specifications, production arrangements, packaging requirements, and export procedures before an order is confirmed.

The company's experience serving different overseas markets provides a foundation for understanding the varied requirements of international floral businesses.

Sustainable Production and Responsible Supply Chain Development

Sustainability is an increasingly relevant consideration in the floral manufacturing industry. PHLEEYA incorporates environmental management and resource utilization into several aspects of its production operations.

The company has installed wastewater recycling and purification systems for its preserved flower processing operations. According to its reported figures, its water recycling rate has reached 90%, helping reduce fresh water consumption and wastewater discharge.

Flower residues and petal offcuts are collected and processed into organic fertilizer for use in cultivation activities. The company also explores the reuse of discarded floral materials in derivative products, helping reduce production waste.

In packaging, PHLEEYA prioritizes recycled corrugated cardboard where suitable and continues to explore biodegradable and reduced-plastic packaging materials.

The company also works with agricultural partners and local growers in Yunnan. Its rural development initiatives include cultivation guidance, technical support, and procurement cooperation intended to support local agricultural production and employment.

These activities form part of its broader approach to environmental management, supply chain cooperation, and long-term business development.

What International Buyers Should Consider When Choosing a Preserved Flower Manufacturer

Selecting a suitable preserved flower manufacturer requires more than comparing wholesale prices. Buyers should consider several practical factors before establishing a long-term supplier relationship.

First, product range and material availability should match the buyer's business requirements. A supplier offering preserved roses, hydrangeas, moss, foliage, and other flower materials may provide greater flexibility for businesses producing multiple floral collections.

Second, manufacturing capabilities and quality management should be evaluated. Buyers should understand how flowers are selected, processed, colored, inspected, and packaged, particularly when purchasing large quantities.

Third, customization and OEM/ODM experience should be considered by brands and retailers seeking differentiated products.

Fourth, export experience and documentation capabilities are important for international orders. Buyers should confirm the applicable shipping arrangements, product documentation, packaging specifications, and destination-market requirements.

Finally, buyers should request product samples, confirm specifications, and discuss order quantities and production schedules before placing bulk orders.

For companies searching for a China preserved flower manufacturer, wholesale preserved flower supplier, preserved rose factory, preserved flower exporter, or flower materials manufacturer, PHLEEYA offers a business model combining preserved flower R&D, manufacturing, product customization, and international trade.

Its product categories and manufacturing experience provide options for businesses sourcing preserved flowers for gifting, decoration, floral design, and commercial applications.

Contact PHLEEYA for Wholesale and Manufacturing Inquiries

Yunnan PHLEEYA Flowers Co., Ltd. welcomes inquiries from international wholesalers, importers, distributors, gift brands, retailers, floral designers, and commercial purchasing organizations interested in preserved flowers and customized floral products.

Businesses seeking a preserved flower factory in China can contact the company to discuss product catalogs, preserved rose colors, flower materials, wholesale purchasing requirements, OEM/ODM projects, packaging specifications, and export cooperation.

About Yunnan PHLEEYA Flowers Co., Ltd.

Founded in March 2012, Yunnan PHLEEYA Flowers Co., Ltd. is a China-based enterprise specializing in the research, development, production, and sales of preserved flowers. Operating under the PHLEEYA brand, the company integrates flower sourcing, preservation technology development, standardized manufacturing, customized floral design, and domestic and international distribution. Its product portfolio includes preserved roses, preserved flower bouquets, preserved flower gift boxes, moss products, flower materials, and decorative floral arrangements. Its mission is to build a globally shared service platform for the preserved flower industry and provide professional products and services to customers worldwide.