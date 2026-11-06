SOKANY Showcases Next-Generation Home And Personal Care Appliances At The 140Th Canton Fair

Guangzhou, China - November 6, 2026 - SOKANY, a globally recognized small appliance brand, successfully concluded its highly anticipated exhibition at THE 140TH CANTON FAIR, during Phase 1 of the 140th Canton Fair (October 15–19, 2026). Located at Booth 4.1 H23-24, the company unveiled a comprehensive array of advanced household appliances, kitchenware, and personal care products designed to meet the evolving demands of modern consumers. The event served as a strategic platform for SOKANY to connect with a global network of distributors, wholesalers, and potential business partners, cementing its position as a preferred supplier in the international appliance market.

During the exhibition, SOKANY's founder and CEO personally led the team to engage in in-depth discussions with global business partners. The booth showcased the brand's comprehensive product portfolio-spanning home appliances, kitchenware, and personal care-including the latest air fryers, meat grinders, food processors, electric kettles, and toasters, highlighting the exceptional quality SOKANY brings to these diverse categories.

At this Canton Fair, several of SOKANY's flagship products drew significant attention from visitors, who stopped by to experience them firsthand. Key features were showcased to great effect:



SK-15094 | 7-in-1 Hair Styling Dryer: Featuring a powerful 1800W motor and a high-speed brushless DC (BLDC) motor reaching 110,000 RPM, it utilizes precise digital temperature control to deliver efficient styling while maintaining hair health.

SK-16120 | 2-in-1 Hair Trimmer & Clipper: Equipped with high-quality ceramic blades and a clear digital display, it provides real-time, precise monitoring of remaining battery life and motor speed, ensuring an optimal personal grooming experience.

SK-10141 | Healthy Air Fryer: With 1500W of power and a practical 6L capacity, this unit features a transparent high-borosilicate glass cooking chamber. Constructed from non-toxic, PFAS-free materials, it perfectly embodies the concept of healthy, oil-free cooking.

SK-09116 | Electric Kettle: Boasting a 2600W high-power heating system for rapid boiling and a 1.7L capacity, it is crafted with a 304 food-grade stainless steel interior to ensure safe, clean water. SK-08173 | Toaster: With a 980W output, this toaster offers 6 browning levels, a defrost function, and a warming rack. Its retro-inspired design makes it a perfect aesthetic match for the SK-09116 electric kettle.

Leveraging its superior technology, cohesive design language, and a forward-looking, health-centric philosophy, SOKANY effectively showcased its technical expertise and innovative design at the 140th Canton Fair, further strengthening its partnerships with international buyers. SOKANY welcomes inquiries from wholesalers and distributors worldwide to explore potential collaborations, aiming to enhance market competitiveness by delivering reliable, high-quality home appliances that are in strong demand.

About SOKANY

Founded in 1993, SOKANY brings 30+ years of expertise to the global small appliance industry. Serving over 150 countries and regions, the brand offers 2,000+ SKUs across kitchen, home, and personal care categories, backed by a newly upgraded 2,000m2 showroom. Driven by robust R&D, in-house lab testing, and strict quality control, all SOKANY products meet international certifications such as CE, RoHS, and SASO, with many featuring proprietary patents. Guided by "Smart Living, Better Life," SOKANY delivers end-to-end support to global partners, striving to build a trusted worldwide home appliance brand.