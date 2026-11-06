ASCG Visionary Publications Highlights Five-Book Catalog Guiding Families Through Pet Loss

MENAFN - GetNews) Independent publisher addresses often-overlooked experiences of companion animal loss through books for adults, children, and pet parents caring for surviving animals.

Edison, New Jersey, USA - November 6, 2026 - ASCG Visionary Publications, an independent publishing house focused on pet loss, animal behavior, and pet advocacy, is highlighting its growing collection of books designed to address the emotional challenges families face following the death of a companion animal. The catalog now holds five titles, available in paperback, hardcover, and audiobook editions through retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Written by author Annalise Paige Quinn, the collection explores several experiences of pet grief, including euthanasia guilt, helping children understand death, adjusting to life without a longtime companion, and recognizing behavioral changes in surviving cats.

For many households, pets are part of everyday family life. Their absence can affect routines, relationships, and emotional well-being. Yet the experience of losing an animal is not always acknowledged with the same understanding extended to other forms of grief.

ASCG Visionary Publications aims to bring greater attention to these experiences by creating books that address specific concerns pet parents encounter before and after pet loss. Its mission is to help families and children understand pet loss and to guide the care of the pets who survive one.

Among the publisher's featured titles is Embracing Life After Pet Loss, which includes Quinn's personal experience of losing her 14-year-old tuxedo cat, Layla. The book reflects the emotional complexity of saying goodbye to an animal who has been part of the family for many years. This book also addresses the difficult emotions that can follow end-of-life decisions.

For families with children, Gentle Goodbyes for Kids' Tender Hearts offers age-conscious guidance for discussing pet death and supporting children as they express grief.

The companion Gentle Goodbyes Pet Loss Activity Book, created for children ages 8–12, includes more than 60 activities encouraging emotional expression, reflection, and remembrance.

The publisher also addresses another overlooked concern: the effects of pet grief on the remaining pets in the home.

Help Your Grieving Cat Thrive explores changes pet parents may observe in surviving cats following the loss of their animal companion, along with ways to support their adjustment and recognize when veterinary attention may be necessary.

Beyond its book catalog, ASCG Visionary Publications produces educational articles and video content exploring pet behavior, the human-animal bond, and animal advocacy.

The publisher continues developing resources for people experiencing different forms of companion animal loss, including grief during pregnancy and early parenthood.

Book Availability

Selected ASCG Visionary Publications titles are available in paperback, hardcover, digital, and audiobook formats through participating retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble and IngramSpark. Readers can explore the collection, find individual book information, and access additional educational resources at ascgvisionarybooks.

The publisher also shares pet care and pet loss content on TikTok and YouTube.

Book information, ARC requests, and review-copy requests are welcome.

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About ASCG Visionary Publications

ASCG Visionary Publications is an independent publishing house dedicated to pet loss education, animal advocacy, and understanding the human-animal bond. Through books, educational articles, and video content, the publisher addresses pet grief, animal behavior, and the misconceptions that influence how people understand and treat companion animals.