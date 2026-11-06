Mindstir Media Ranked No. 1 Among Best Book Influencer Marketing Services In Streetinsider-Published Feature

MENAFN - GetNews) MindStir Media's Social Media Showcase tops a list of seven book influencer marketing services, highlighting its promotional reach of more than 2.5 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and X.

PORTSMOUTH, NH - November 6, 2026 - MindStir Media, an award-winning self-publishing and book marketing company founded by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert, has earned the No. 1 position in a newly published list of the seven best book influencer marketing services. The feature, published on StreetInsider on November 2, 2026, places MindStir Media's Social Media Showcase ahead of six other book promotion platforms.

The article, titled "The 7 Best Book Influencer Marketing Services to Elevate Author Visibility," examines services designed to help authors increase visibility through social media influencers, online reading communities, and digital book promotion campaigns.

MindStir Media secured the top position with its Social Media Showcase, a promotional offering that provides authors access to a combined social media network exceeding 2.5 million followers.

The program incorporates Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter), utilizing J.J. Hebert's established social media presence alongside MindStir Media's promotional accounts.

"Social media has fundamentally changed how readers discover books, and authors have more opportunities than ever to connect with audiences beyond traditional publishing channels," said J.J. Hebert, founder and president of MindStir Media. "Our Social Media Showcase was created to give authors access to a large, established promotional network without having to negotiate individual influencer partnerships. Being ranked No. 1 in this feature is exciting recognition for the program."

A Multi-Platform Approach to Book Influencer Marketing

MindStir Media's Social Media Showcase combines three promotional components:



Instagram Bookstagram Promotion: A dedicated book promotion post on J.J. Hebert's Instagram account, which has more than 1 million followers, incorporating the popular #Bookstagram hashtag.

TikTok BookTok Promotion: A dedicated promotional post on Hebert's TikTok account, also exceeding 1 million followers, utilizing #BookTok to help connect books with the platform's reading community. X (Twitter) Promotional Campaign: A three-day campaign featuring at least 10 promotional posts distributed across four accounts with more than 540,000 combined followers.

The program is designed to support authors seeking greater visibility for new releases, previously published titles, and ongoing book marketing initiatives.

According to the published feature, the Social Media Showcase is offered at $7,995, compared with its stated suggested retail value of $11,498.

MindStir Media Leads a Competitive List of Book Marketing Platforms

The StreetInsider-published feature places MindStir Media ahead of several established names in book promotion, including TLC Book Tours, BookSirens, Xpresso Book Tours, Reedsy Discovery, Hidden Gems Books, and NetGalley.

While the listed services offer different approaches to book discovery, including virtual book tours, advance reader copies, and reviewer networks, MindStir Media's program emphasizes direct promotional exposure through established social media accounts with substantial combined followings.

The recognition comes as BookTok and Bookstagram continue to influence how books are discussed, recommended, and discovered online.

Continued Recognition for MindStir Media

Founded in 2009, MindStir Media has spent more than 17 years providing self-publishing, book marketing, and author support services. The company has earned more than 100 industry and literary awards and has received national media recognition.

USA Today has described MindStir Media as a leading provider of self-publishing and book marketing services, while Newsweek has acknowledged the company among top self-publishing providers.

The latest No. 1 placement adds to MindStir Media's growing recognition in the book marketing industry as the company expands its promotional offerings for independent and traditionally published authors.

Authors interested in learning more about the Social Media Showcase and MindStir Media's book influencer marketing services can visit mindstirmedia.

About MindStir Media

Founded in 2009 by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert, MindStir Media is an award-winning self-publishing and book marketing company headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. With more than 100 industry and literary awards, the company offers publishing, editorial, design, distribution, public relations, and book marketing services. MindStir Media works with authors across a wide range of genres, helping them bring their books to market and pursue greater visibility through traditional and digital promotional channels.