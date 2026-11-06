Queen Maria Visits Stockport Mayor Councillor Mark Hunter Following Homeless Relief Drive

MENAFN - GetNews)"Hon. Councillor Mark Hunter, Mayor of Stockport and Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura, Founder and President of We Care for Humanity"Queen Maria visited Stockport Town Hall alongside Maureen Brindle and Councillor Wendy Meikle. The visit featured a tour, witnessing a British citizenship ceremony, a warm exchange with Mayor Mark Hunter, and the presentation of WCH's annual poetry book showcasing works by Maureen Brindle.

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STOCKPORT, United Kingdom - November 6, 2026 - Warmth, literature, and international goodwill came together at Stockport Town Hall as Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), Founder, President, and CEO of We Care for Humanity (WCH), paid a special visit to the Mayor of Stockport, Councillor Mark Hunter. The visit took place immediately following a successful Global Santa outreach initiative supporting homeless individuals at The Wellspring facility.

Arranged through the collaborative efforts of WCH Literary Arts Ambassador Maureen Brindle and Councillor Wendy Meikle, the visit brought the three women together for a memorable day at the town hall. Councillor Meikle and Ms. Brindle guided Queen Maria through the historic landmark, where the trio had the privilege of witnessing a moving citizenship ceremony led by Mayor Hunter as new British citizens took their oaths.

Following the ceremony, Queen Maria enjoyed a gracious meeting with Mayor Mark Hunter in his office. Over engaging conversation, Queen Maria introduced the ongoing efforts of We Care for Humanity-an organization in consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) -as well as the rich heritage of the Sultanate of Maguindanao, where she serves as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

As a gesture of appreciation and cultural exchange, Queen Maria presented Mayor Hunter with a copy of WCH's annual poetry book. The collection highlights the organization's humanitarian milestones over the past year alongside inspiring poetic works contributed by Maureen Brindle. The visit concluded with a personal tour of the Mayor's Office, where Queen Maria formally inscribed her name in the VIP guest registry.

About We Care for Humanity (WCH)

We Care for Humanity (WCH) is an international non-profit organization in consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). Founded in 2011, WCH is dedicated to advancing global peace, human rights, education, health, and humanitarian relief worldwide.