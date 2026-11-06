Cardiac Biomarkers Market To Reach USD 39.87 Billion By 2031 As Demand For High-Sensitivity Testing Increases

Hyderabad – Nov 6th, 2026 -

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Cardiac Biomarkers Market is estimated at USD 21.42 billion in 2026, growing from USD 18.91 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 39.87 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.24% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing adoption of high-sensitivity cardiac assays, and growing demand for rapid diagnostic solutions.

Cardiac biomarkers are measurable substances in blood that help healthcare professionals detect, assess, and monitor cardiovascular conditions. Troponins, creatine kinase, myoglobin, and ischemia-modified albumin are among the key biomarkers used in clinical testing. These tests support the diagnosis of myocardial infarction, acute coronary syndrome, congestive heart failure, and other cardiovascular conditions.

Report Overview:

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Trends

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

The growing burden of cardiovascular diseases is a major factor supporting demand in the cardiac biomarkers market. Conditions such as myocardial infarction, acute coronary syndrome, and congestive heart failure require timely diagnosis and continuous monitoring. Healthcare providers increasingly rely on biomarker testing to assess cardiac injury, guide treatment decisions, and monitor patient outcomes.

The growing emphasis on preventive cardiology and early diagnosis is also encouraging the use of cardiac biomarker panels. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are expanding testing capabilities to support emergency care and cardiovascular risk assessment. As healthcare systems focus on reducing complications and hospital readmissions, reliable biomarker testing is becoming increasingly important.

Technological Advances in High-Sensitivity Assays

High-sensitivity cardiac troponin assays are gaining adoption because they can detect lower concentrations of cardiac proteins and support earlier identification of myocardial injury. These tests help healthcare professionals assess patients presenting with chest pain and make more informed decisions about further evaluation and treatment.

Manufacturers are focusing on improving assay sensitivity, accuracy, and turnaround times. Advances in laboratory analyzers and testing platforms are supporting more efficient workflows across hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. The availability of high-sensitivity assays is also encouraging the development of diagnostic protocols that combine biomarker results with clinical assessment.

Expansion of Point-of-Care Testing

Point-of-care testing is becoming an important growth area as healthcare providers seek faster diagnostic results near the patient. Unlike conventional central laboratory testing, point-of-care platforms can reduce sample transportation and processing delays, supporting quicker clinical decisions in emergency departments and other care settings.

The development of compact analyzers, microfluidic cartridges, and whole-blood testing systems is helping expand access to cardiac biomarker testing. These solutions are particularly relevant for facilities that require rapid results without relying entirely on centralized laboratory infrastructure. Continued improvements in analytical performance and device affordability are expected to support wider adoption.

Growing Adoption of Multiplex Biomarker Panels

Multiplex testing is gaining attention as healthcare providers seek to evaluate multiple cardiac indicators through integrated diagnostic workflows. Combining different biomarkers can provide additional information about cardiac injury, ischemia, and heart failure, supporting more comprehensive patient assessment.

Diagnostic manufacturers are expanding assay menus and developing platforms capable of processing multiple tests efficiently. These solutions can help laboratories streamline testing and support clinical pathways for patients with suspected acute coronary conditions. The growing use of integrated diagnostic protocols is creating opportunities for companies offering broader biomarker portfolios.

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Segmentation

The cardiac biomarkers market is segmented by biomarker type, application, location of testing, end user, and geography.

By Biomarker Type

Troponins

Creatine Kinase

Myoglobin

Ischemia-Modified Albumin

Other Biomarker Types

By Application

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Atherosclerosis

Other Applications

By Location of Testing

Point-of-Care Testing

Central Laboratory Testing

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics

Home Healthcare Settings

Other End Users

By Geography

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa: GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America: Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America

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Cardiac Biomarkers Market Competitive Landscape

The cardiac biomarkers industry features established in-vitro diagnostic companies competing through assay development, testing-platform improvements, product portfolio expansion, and strategic partnerships. Competition is shaped by diagnostic accuracy, turnaround time, regulatory approvals, laboratory integration, and the ability to provide reliable testing solutions across healthcare settings.

Leading manufacturers are focusing on high-sensitivity troponin assays, point-of-care platforms, and expanded diagnostic menus. Investments in multiplex testing and AI-enabled analytical solutions are also helping companies strengthen their offerings. Acquisitions and technology partnerships are contributing to portfolio expansion, particularly in near-patient testing and advanced proteomics.

Market participants must also address regulatory requirements, reimbursement pressure, and the need to demonstrate consistent analytical performance. Companies with established laboratory relationships, broad assay portfolios, and strong distribution networks are positioned to serve the growing demand for cardiac diagnostics.

Key Players

The major companies operating in the cardiac biomarkers market include:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

bioMérieux SA

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

PerkinElmer Inc.

DiaSorin SpA

Tosoh Corporation

Trinity Biotech plc

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Werfen SA

LSI Medience Corporation

LumiraDx Ltd.

Response Biomedical Corporation

Conclusion

The cardiac biomarkers market is expected to expand as cardiovascular disease prevalence increases and healthcare providers place greater emphasis on early diagnosis, rapid testing, and patient monitoring. High-sensitivity assays, point-of-care platforms, multiplex panels, and AI-enabled diagnostic workflows are shaping product development and adoption across the industry.

North America remains the largest regional market, while Asia-Pacific offers significant growth opportunities through expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for cardiovascular diagnostics. Although regulatory requirements, reimbursement constraints, and analytical variability remain challenges, continued investment in diagnostic technologies and testing capabilities is expected to support market development. Companies that strengthen assay performance, expand testing portfolios, and improve access to rapid diagnostic solutions will remain important participants in the cardiac biomarkers industry.

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