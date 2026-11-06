Artillery Ammunition Market Size To Reach USD 7.51 Billion By 2031, Driven By Defense Modernization And Rising Procurement Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Artillery Ammunition Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Artillery Ammunition Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Nov 6th, 2026 - The artillery ammunition industry is supported by increasing defense modernization programs and the growing focus on strengthening military capabilities. Governments are investing in the procurement and development of artillery systems and ammunition to maintain operational readiness and improve long-range fire capabilities.

The market is also benefiting from advancements in ammunition technologies, including improved range, accuracy, and precision. As armed forces continue to modernize their artillery capabilities, demand for conventional and advanced ammunition is expected to support the artillery ammunition market growth outlook.

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Key Trends Shaping the Artillery Ammunition Market

Defense Modernization Supporting Artillery Ammunition Market Growth

One of the key artillery ammunition market trends is the increasing focus on defense modernization. Many countries are upgrading their land-based military capabilities, creating demand for modern artillery systems and compatible ammunition.

Demand for Precision Capabilities Driving Artillery Ammunition Market Size Expansion

The growing focus on precision and long-range capabilities is contributing to the expansion of the artillery ammunition market size. Manufacturers are developing ammunition systems designed to improve accuracy and operational effectiveness.

Increasing Procurement Supporting Artillery Ammunition Market Adoption

Rising defense procurement activities are supporting demand for artillery ammunition across military forces. Governments are focusing on maintaining adequate ammunition inventories and strengthening their ability to support sustained operations.

Technological Development Supporting Artillery Ammunition Industry Expansion

Advancements in guidance systems, range capabilities, and ammunition design are supporting the development of next-generation artillery ammunition. These technologies are contributing to the continued development of the artillery ammunition industry.

Artillery Ammunition Market Segmentation Analysis

By Caliber

Small Caliber

Medium Caliber

Large Caliber

By Type

Guided Ammunition

Unguided Ammunition

By Application

Training

Combat

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

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Artillery Ammunition Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The artillery ammunition market includes established defense manufacturers and specialized ammunition producers. Companies are focusing on production capabilities, ammunition development, and technologies that support improved range and precision.

Key players include:

BAE Systems plc

Rheinmetall AG

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Nammo AS

Conclusion

The artillery ammunition market forecast indicates steady growth through 2031, supported by defense modernization, increasing procurement activities, and the continued development of advanced artillery capabilities.

However, complex production requirements, supply chain considerations, and the need to maintain consistent ammunition availability remain important factors influencing the industry.

Overall, the artillery ammunition market is expected to continue expanding as governments strengthen their artillery capabilities and invest in modern ammunition technologies. Ongoing developments in precision, range, and production capacity are likely to support market growth throughout the forecast period.

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