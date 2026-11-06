Artillery Ammunition Market Size To Reach USD 7.51 Billion By 2031, Driven By Defense Modernization And Rising Procurement Mordor Intelligence
"Artillery Ammunition Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Artillery Ammunition Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
Hyderabad – Nov 6th, 2026 - The artillery ammunition industry is supported by increasing defense modernization programs and the growing focus on strengthening military capabilities. Governments are investing in the procurement and development of artillery systems and ammunition to maintain operational readiness and improve long-range fire capabilities.
The market is also benefiting from advancements in ammunition technologies, including improved range, accuracy, and precision. As armed forces continue to modernize their artillery capabilities, demand for conventional and advanced ammunition is expected to support the artillery ammunition market growth outlook.
Get More info:
Key Trends Shaping the Artillery Ammunition Market
Defense Modernization Supporting Artillery Ammunition Market Growth
One of the key artillery ammunition market trends is the increasing focus on defense modernization. Many countries are upgrading their land-based military capabilities, creating demand for modern artillery systems and compatible ammunition.
Demand for Precision Capabilities Driving Artillery Ammunition Market Size Expansion
The growing focus on precision and long-range capabilities is contributing to the expansion of the artillery ammunition market size. Manufacturers are developing ammunition systems designed to improve accuracy and operational effectiveness.
Increasing Procurement Supporting Artillery Ammunition Market Adoption
Rising defense procurement activities are supporting demand for artillery ammunition across military forces. Governments are focusing on maintaining adequate ammunition inventories and strengthening their ability to support sustained operations.
Technological Development Supporting Artillery Ammunition Industry Expansion
Advancements in guidance systems, range capabilities, and ammunition design are supporting the development of next-generation artillery ammunition. These technologies are contributing to the continued development of the artillery ammunition industry.
Artillery Ammunition Market Segmentation Analysis
By Caliber
Small Caliber
Medium Caliber
Large Caliber
By Type
Guided Ammunition
Unguided Ammunition
By Application
Training
Combat
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Read this Report in Japanese version:
Artillery Ammunition Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape
The artillery ammunition market includes established defense manufacturers and specialized ammunition producers. Companies are focusing on production capabilities, ammunition development, and technologies that support improved range and precision.
Key players include:
BAE Systems plc
Rheinmetall AG
Northrop Grumman Corporation
General Dynamics Corporation
Nammo AS
Conclusion
The artillery ammunition market forecast indicates steady growth through 2031, supported by defense modernization, increasing procurement activities, and the continued development of advanced artillery capabilities.
However, complex production requirements, supply chain considerations, and the need to maintain consistent ammunition availability remain important factors influencing the industry.
Overall, the artillery ammunition market is expected to continue expanding as governments strengthen their artillery capabilities and invest in modern ammunition technologies. Ongoing developments in precision, range, and production capacity are likely to support market growth throughout the forecast period.
Industry Related Reports
Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market: The Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market is projected to grow from USD 3.02 billion in 2026 to USD 4.45 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.06% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing defense and military applications, rising demand for autonomous systems in hazardous environments, expanding use in surveillance and reconnaissance operations, and growing adoption across industrial, logistics, and security applications.
Special Mission Aircraft Market: The Special Mission Aircraft Market is projected to grow from USD 19.95 billion in 2026 to USD 27.31 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by rising demand for surveillance and reconnaissance operations, increasing defense and homeland security requirements, expanding use of aircraft for search and rescue missions, and the need for specialized airborne platforms for intelligence, monitoring, and emergency response.
Get more info:
About Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.
Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence or reach to...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment