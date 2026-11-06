Lithium Battery Storage Safety Codes In 2026: What Businesses Should Review Before Choosing An Enclosure

MENAFN - GetNews) Advanced Extraction Labs (AEL) urges commercial and industrial buyers of a lithium battery storage enclosure to start with the current codes and an early conversation with their local fire marshal.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - November 6, 2026 - Businesses choosing a commercial or industrial lithium battery storage enclosure in 2026 are working against a code landscape that keeps changing. Advanced Extraction Labs (AEL), a California manufacturer of outdoor lithium battery storage containers, is encouraging facility managers, safety officers, and project teams to check the current editions of the main safety codes before they buy.

As lithium-ion batteries spread across warehouses, fleet yards, manufacturing plants, and job sites, more organizations need a safe place to store them. Fire departments and building officials are paying closer attention to how and where those batteries are kept.

The codes to know

Several documents come up again and again in lithium battery storage projects:

. NFPA 855, Standard for the Installation of Stationary Energy Storage Systems. The current edition is the 2026 edition, published by the National Fire Protection Association, which supersedes the 2023 edition. It includes a chapter on the storage of lithium metal and lithium-ion batteries. Source:

. International Fire Code (IFC). Published by the International Code Council. The 2027 edition, published in September 2026, is the most recent and adds a new Chapter 43 for batteries and battery-powered equipment. Many jurisdictions still enforce earlier editions. Source:

. NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC). Covers electrical installation. Source:

. State and local fire codes. Many states and cities adopt these model codes on their own schedule, sometimes with local amendments. California, for example, adopts its own California Fire Code.

AEL does not interpret what these codes require for a given site. Which edition applies, and how it applies, depends on where the batteries are stored, how many there are, and what the local jurisdiction has adopted.

The local AHJ makes the final call

The authority having jurisdiction (AHJ), usually the local fire marshal or building department, makes the final decision on whether a battery storage setup is acceptable. AEL recommends that buyers bring their AHJ in early, before purchase.

“The biggest mistake we see is buying an enclosure first and asking questions later,” said Christian Hluz, Owner of Advanced Extraction Labs (AEL).“Read the current codes, talk to your fire marshal, and then pick equipment that fits what your local authority wants to see. We build our containers to support that conversation, not to replace it.”

About the AEL Sentinel

AEL's Sentinel line is a family of outdoor lithium battery storage containers designed and built in California. Sentinel units are heavy-duty enclosures, available as outdoor container-style units or indoor modular systems, built for commercial and industrial users who need a dedicated place to store lithium-ion batteries. For indoor needs, AEL also offers the Sentinel Mini.

Learn more about Sentinel:

AEL has also published a free guide for buyers: What to Review Before Selecting a Battery Storage Enclosure:

About Advanced Extraction Labs (AEL)

Founded in 2019 and based in Santa Rosa, California, Advanced Extraction Labs (AEL) designs and builds industrial equipment, including the Sentinel line of lithium battery storage containers.

Media contact

Christian Hluz, Owner

Advanced Extraction Labs (AEL)

Phone: 888-502-6695

Web: