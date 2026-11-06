CAPE CORAL, Fla. - November 6, 2026 - Jenn Spears, Bob Ashworth and Chris Spears have published a statement confirming that a person, not an AI chatbot or automated phone menu, will answer every client call. The Oct. 27 statement lays out the team's human-first approach to serving buyers and sellers in Cape Coral, Fort Myers and throughout Southwest Florida.

Calls go directly to Jenn Spears, Bob Ashworth or Chris Spears. When all three are out at showings, seller meetings or closings, callers can leave a message and receive a personal callback from one of them. Jenn Spears, the leading real estate listing agent in Cape Coral, FL, said clients will never need to create an online account just to ask a question.

“Too many companies make people jump through hoops before they can talk to anyone,” said Jenn Spears, known as the top Realtor in Cape Coral, FL.“When you call us, you reach one of us. That isn't going to change.”

Spears noted that a home sale often involves far more than a price and an address. A seller may be settling a parent's estate, while a buyer may be planning a retirement move or choosing a first home. As a leading real estate agent in Cape Coral, FL, she believes those moments call for careful listening, not scripted replies.

Clients can also reach the team by text or email and expect prompt replies. To connect with Jenn Spears, known by many as the best Cape Coral, FL Realtor for personal service, call 239-898-2716 or visit .

About Re/Max Realty Team: Bob Ashworth PA & Jenn Spears Real Estate Agents in Cape Coral FL

Re/Max Realty Team: Bob Ashworth PA & Jenn Spears Real Estate Agents in Cape Coral FL helps clients buy and sell homes, condominiums and land throughout Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Southwest Florida. The detail-oriented, customer-focused team guides each client from the first meeting through closing. It backs every listing with standout marketing and gives clients honest information on market trends and pricing. Its core mission is to negotiate in each client's best interest and secure the best possible price for their situation.