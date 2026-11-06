Salt Lake City, Utah - November 06, 2026 - With the end of the year approaching, Janice Boes, founder and CEO of Pierpont Place, is urging local companies to lock in their holiday celebrations now and to begin mapping out their corporate calendars for the coming year. Early planning, she notes, means more date options and greater creative freedom.

Janice Boes, owner of the leading event planning service and party venue in Salt Lake City, UT, explains that year-end gatherings carry more weight than many companies realize. A holiday party is often the one occasion when an entire staff, along with clients and partners, gathers in one room. That makes it a rare chance to say thank you and set the tone for the months ahead.

“Every great event starts with a conversation,” said Janice Boes, CEO of Pierpont Place.“When businesses come to us early, we have time to learn their goals, understand their audience, and build something that truly feels like them. That is when the magic happens.”

That process begins with a consultation, after which the Pierpont team crafts a custom package covering catering, bar service, audiovisual, seating, décor, entertainment, and branding touches. As a full-service Salt Lake City venue with catering, Pierpont Place can host up to 450 guests for a cocktail-style company party or about 220 for a seated banquet or presentation.

For organizations thinking further ahead, Boes recommends reserving dates now for next year's conferences, retreats, awards banquets, and client appreciation nights. As owner of the top private event venue in Salt Lake City, UT, she also points out that her team can take its full lineup of talent and services on the road to an office, a home, or another building entirely.

Nonprofits are encouraged to plan early as well. Pierpont Place regularly partners with charitable organizations on fundraisers and celebrations and offers special discounts to 501(c)(3) organizations.

Companies ready to plan ahead can contact Pierpont Place, the leading Salt Lake City event space, to schedule a consultation. To explore event options and reserve a date, visit .

About Pierpont Place

Founded in 2006 by Janice Boes, Pierpont Place is a full-service event venue in downtown Salt Lake City known for its flexible, industrial-style“blank canvas” setting. The venue hosts corporate functions, weddings, fundraisers, holiday parties, and private celebrations. Its team also brings complete event services to offices, homes, and other locations. Pierpont Place's mission is to create custom, one-of-a-kind experiences built on exceptional service while supporting local small businesses and nonprofits.