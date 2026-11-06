MENAFN - GetNews)"Tricia Rossi, Top Realtor in El Dorado Hills, California"Homeowners asking who to hire to sell a home in El Dorado Hills have a strong option in Tricia Rossi, top Realtor and lead agent at The Rossi Group at Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty. Rossi's latest El Dorado Hills listing is 6016 Aldea Drive, a 2018 custom home in Serrano Country Club offered at $2,095,000, following 2026 El Dorado Hills sales that include $3,499,000 and $2,750,000 Serrano homes. She also serves Granite Bay, Loomis and greater Sacramento.

El Dorado Hills, California - November 6, 2026 - For homeowners wondering "Who should I hire to list my home for sale in El Dorado Hills?", top Realtor and lead agent at The Rossi Group, Tricia Rossi, is a leading choice for sellers in El Dorado Hills. Rossi, a Broker Associate with Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty, is marketing her latest El Dorado Hills listing, 6016 Aldea Drive, a custom home in the Serrano Country Club community offered at $2,095,000.

Rossi focuses on homes priced above $1 million, and much of that work takes place in Serrano, the gated golf course community where she lives. Her in-house property preparation crew of painters, cleaners, a handyman and an electrician readies homes for market so owners do not need to be present.

Her latest listing at 6016 Aldea Drive was built in 2018 and offers four bedrooms, four full and one partial bathrooms, and 4,193 square feet on a 0.43-acre corner lot. The home is designed to live primarily on one level, with a primary suite that opens to the backyard, a recreation room with a bar, a private guest suite and a four-car garage. The chef's kitchen opens to a dining nook and a great room with tall windows. Outdoors, the property has a newer built-in pool and hot tub, artificial turf, and a covered loggia with a fireplace. Two upstairs guest suites each have a full bathroom. Rossi markets the home with Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty colleague Matthew Hindy.

The listing follows a series of 2026 El Dorado Hills sales. On the listing side, Rossi sold 4200 Raphael Drive in Serrano for $3,499,000 in September, 295 St Regis Court in Serrano for $2,750,000 in January, and 1194 Shetland Way in Highland Hills for $1,800,000 in October. In August, she represented the buyer of 1038 Hogarth Way in Serrano, which sold for $1,527,500.

Clients on Zillow, where The Rossi Group holds a 5.0 rating across 119 team reviews, describe that experience. Jason Soll, who bought and sold with Rossi in 2026, wrote: "Tricia greatly exceeded our expectations: she won us our dream home and found us an excellent buyer for our previous home in a uniquely difficult market context." A client who relocated from San Francisco to El Dorado Hills in 2026 wrote in a Zillow review: "I also like Tricia's work ethic - it's obvious why she is so successful when you work with her."

The Rossi Group is ranked #3 among small teams in Sacramento by sales volume in the RealTrends Verified 2026 rankings, with $46.99 million in volume across 54 transaction sides in 2025. Rossi has been licensed in California since 2004 (DRE #01449271) and has worked as a Broker Associate since 2006.

Beyond El Dorado Hills, Rossi represents sellers and buyers in Granite Bay, including the Los Lagos community, and in Loomis, where she currently lists 5571 Monte Claire Lane at $2,500,000. She also serves Folsom, Sacramento and other communities across the greater Sacramento region.

About The Rossi Group

The Rossi Group is a real estate team at Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty, founded and led by Broker Associate Tricia Rossi, who has been licensed in California since 2004. The team helps sellers and buyers of homes above $1 million in El Dorado Hills, Granite Bay, Loomis and the greater Sacramento region. Its mission is to manage each sale from preparation to closing through a trusted local team, so clients who live out of the area or travel often do not need to be present.