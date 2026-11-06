Fundluma Launches Free Unlimited Grant Search Platform To Help U.S. Nonprofits Discover Funding Opportunities

MENAFN - GetNews) New grant discovery platform aims to simplify funding research for nonprofit founders, churches, and community organizations across the United States.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - November 6, 2026 - FundLuma today announces the official launch of its online grant discovery platform, designed to help nonprofit organizations, churches, and community groups find funding opportunities more efficiently. With free unlimited grant searches, FundLuma seeks to make grant research more accessible to organizations working to strengthen their communities.

For many small and emerging nonprofits, finding suitable grants can be a time-consuming and frustrating process. Organizations often operate with limited staff, tight budgets, and competing responsibilities. Identifying potential funding sources may require searching numerous websites, reviewing eligibility requirements, and tracking application deadlines.

FundLuma was developed to help address these challenges by providing a centralized resource for discovering grant opportunities.

Making Grant Discovery More Accessible

FundLuma allows users to explore funding opportunities without paying for individual searches or purchasing a subscription simply to begin researching grants.

The platform is designed to support organizations working across various charitable and community-focused areas, including education, youth development, food assistance, community outreach, and other nonprofit initiatives.

Rather than replacing the grant application process, FundLuma helps organizations identify opportunities they may wish to investigate further.

“Many nonprofit founders have a genuine passion for serving their communities, but finding financial resources to support their mission can be challenging,” said Bosco J. Tanson, Founder of FundLuma.“We created FundLuma because we believe discovering funding opportunities should not be another financial burden for organizations already working with limited resources. Our goal is to make the search process simpler and more accessible.”

Supporting Small and Emerging Nonprofits

FundLuma places particular emphasis on helping smaller organizations and newly established nonprofits that may not have dedicated grant researchers or professional fundraising teams.

By providing access to grant discovery tools, the platform aims to help nonprofit leaders spend less time searching for potential funding sources and more time evaluating opportunities that align with their missions.

FundLuma also recognizes the important role of professional grant writers and nonprofit consultants. As the platform develops, it plans to expand resources that help organizations connect with grant-writing professionals and strengthen their grant-seeking capabilities.

A Resource for Nonprofit Growth

The November 7 launch marks the beginning of FundLuma's broader effort to support nonprofit organizations through accessible technology, practical educational resources, and improved grant discovery.

Organizations are encouraged to explore the platform, search for funding opportunities, and follow FundLuma on Facebook for educational content, grant research tips, and platform updates.

FundLuma does not award grants or guarantee funding. Grant eligibility, application requirements, deadlines, and award decisions are determined by the respective funding organizations.

About FundLuma

FundLuma is an online grant discovery platform focused on helping U.S. nonprofits, churches, and community organizations identify potential funding opportunities. Through free unlimited grant search, the platform aims to simplify funding research and make grant discovery more accessible to organizations of different sizes.

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