Ben Yeoh, founder of ProfileArchitect, Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - November 6, 2026 - Ben Yeoh, founder of ProfileArchitect and a search practitioner since 2010, today introduced the Signature audit, an executive AI footprint audit that shows CEOs, founders and board directors how ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google describe them, and what to fix first.

Before a business deal, fundraise, board appointment or media interview, counterparts increasingly ask an AI assistant who someone is. The answer is often built from an outdated bio or a namesake's coverage. For leaders, it is a new risk: being described wrongly, or mistaken for someone else.

Two careers, one method

Yeoh spent 18 years in corporate training and performance coaching, working with more than 7,000 people and running workshops for organisations including Malaysia Airlines, DHL, Petronas, Maxis and Unilever. Many of those clients found him through search.

He used himself as the test case. In a 30-question study of ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity, all three answered at least one question about him with someone else. Gemini opened "Who is Ben Yeoh?" with a Malaysian automotive chairman; Perplexity's answer was entirely about a London-based investor. Four other people named Ben or Benjamin Yeoh appeared across the answers.

"Coaching taught me that results come from systems you measure and maintain," said Yeoh. "Search has worked that way for the 16 years I've used it to win clients. The difference now is that AI writes the first impression, and most executives have never checked what it says."

What the audit includes

. 20–30 prompts across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews

. An identity check across knowledge panels, Wikidata, LinkedIn and published bios

. A namesake and confusion-risk review

. A four-layer scorecard: owned source, name distinctiveness, what search and AI show, and third-party authority

. A report with the highest-leverage fix and a 90-day roadmap

The audit is a fixed SGD 1,500, takes about 10 business days, and is credited in full against Vantage, ProfileArchitect's owned executive profile build, within 60 days. For leaders whose name opens doors, it is a small cost against a wrong first impression.

Owned, measured, honest

Where reputation agencies typically suppress negative results, ProfileArchitect builds an authoritative source that AI assistants can trust and cite. The practice works to four principles: evidence before advice, owned over rented, honest fit, and measured then maintained.

"No honest provider can guarantee what an AI assistant will say about you," said Ben Yeoh, founder of ProfileArchitect. "We record exactly what it says today, fix the sources it relies on, and re-run the same test so progress is visible, not assumed."

Availability

The audit is open by application to executives across Asia-Pacific. Leaders can start with a free Executive Footprint Diagnostic. Three founding client places are open until 31 December 2026.

About ProfileArchitect

ProfileArchitect is an executive digital architecture practice based in Kuala Lumpur. It audits how Google and AI assistants describe senior leaders across Asia-Pacific, then builds owned, AI-readable profile sites so those answers are accurate. Learn more at profilearchitect.

About Ben Yeoh

Ben Yeoh (Yeoh Beng Hin) is a Kuala Lumpur-based Digital Performance Architect and HRD Corp accredited trainer, and the founder of ProfileArchitect and OMG Launch, an SEO and AI search agency. He holds a Bachelor of Human Kinetics from the University of British Columbia. An ultra trail runner, he has finished the UTMB Chiang Mai 100K. More at benyeoh.