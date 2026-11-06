Zelensky Announces Personnel Changes In AFU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made the statement during his evening address, according to Ukrinform.

The President said that personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine were being prepared together with the Commander-in-Chief and thanked everyone serving Ukraine.

Zelensky: Kyiv facing most severe electricity and water supply disruptions following Russian attacks

As Ukrinform previously reported, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine was continuing its operation against Russia's oil refining industry in response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, adding that further retaliatory measures had already been determined.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine