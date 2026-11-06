Zelensky Announces Personnel Changes In AFU
The President said that personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine were being prepared together with the Commander-in-Chief and thanked everyone serving Ukraine.Read also: Zelensky: Kyiv facing most severe electricity and water supply disruptions following Russian attacks
As Ukrinform previously reported, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine was continuing its operation against Russia's oil refining industry in response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, adding that further retaliatory measures had already been determined.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment