Kyslytsia: Russia And Putin Never Want To See Successful US

MENAFN - UkrinForm) First Deputy Head of the Office of the President Serhii Kyslytsia said this in an interview with TSN, according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian Federation, and Putin in particular, have never wanted to see a successful United States. Despite all his awkward talk about relations and almost friendship with Trump, Putin has never wanted to see a strong Trump. For Russia, and Putin in particular, the weaker America and its institutions are, the easier it is for them to fish in troubled waters, if you know what I mean," Kyslytsia said.

Kyslytsia emphasized that Ukraine and the United States have fundamentally different perspectives on their bilateral relationship.

"We sincerely want to be partners with the United States because, regardless of how the United States changes its foreign policy, its objective weight on the global stage means that, for the foreseeable future, it will remain the world's most powerful economy and the leading source of the most advanced weapons, particularly defense systems," he noted.

Preparation for leaders' meeting, sectoral ceasefire: Ukraine outlines agenda for Abu Dhabi talks

The First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office said that Ukraine has several established areas of cooperation with the United States, including peace negotiations, the purchase of American weapons, and joint production, particularly of components for Patriot missiles.

According to him, Ukraine will continue engaging with the American side while taking into account the new composition of Congress and the leadership of its committees. He stressed the importance of the U.S. legislative branch, whose decisions determine budget appropriations, including funding for defense needs.

Kyslytsia also highlighted the importance of working with congressional staffers. He noted that staffers play a significant role in the work of the U.S. Congress and Senate, as highly qualified young professionals prepare essential background materials and talking points for lawmakers. In his view, establishing cooperation with these aides should become one of Ukraine's priorities.

"You asked what we should do in the coming months. We need to reach out to both Democratic and Republican staffers, talk to them, listen to them, and provide them with truthful information about what is happening in Ukraine and Europe, as well as how we see the connection between a successful United States and a successful Ukraine," he said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Democratic Party won majorities in both chambers of the U.S. Congress following the elections.