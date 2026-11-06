Injury Toll After Russian Attack On Sumy Rises To Seven
“The enemy launched a series of guided aerial bomb strikes on the regional center. The attacks damaged residential buildings, infrastructure facilities and vehicles. Rescuers worked at the impact sites, surveyed the areas and provided initial assistance to the injured,” the statement said.
According to preliminary information, seven people were injured.Read also: Russian forces attack energy infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr community
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces struck Sumy with six guided aerial bombs. Three people had initially been reported injured.
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