Matthew Robert Anderson

Adjunct Professor, Theological Studies, Concordia University

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Gatto Chair of Christian Studies, St Francis Xavier University, Antigonish Nova Scotia

Affiliate assistant professor (adjunct) Concordia University Montreal

Books:

"Someone Else's Saint: How a Scottish Pilgrimage Led to Nova Scotia" (Pottersfield Press, 2025), "The Good Walk: Creating New Paths on Traditional Prairie Trails" (University of Regina Press, 2024), "Our Home and Treaty Land: Revised and Expanded Edition" (Friesen Press, 2024, co-authored with Dr Raymond Aldred).

"Pairings: The Bible and Booze" (Novalis, 2021), "Apocalypse et gin tonic" (Quebec and France)

"Prophets of Love: the Unlikely Kinship of Leonard Cohen and the Apostle Paul" (McGill-Queens University Press, 2023)

Articles:

I have written many academic articles and book chapters on pilgrimage, Paul the first century apostle, decolonization, and biblical studies/history

In addition to research in biblical studies, theology in film, and ancient gender and masculinity, I write on pilgrimage. Particularly important is pilgrimage as re-education of colonial peoples and from my settler-descended perspective, walking as bodily territorial acknowledgement of Indigenous sovereignty.

Co-instigator of long walks on traditional trails on Treaty Four and Treaty Six territories, and of a downtown Montreal to Kahnawà:ke educational pilgrimage for my students.

I've also written eight prize-winning published short stories, and a CBC Radio One radio drama.

–present Affiliate Professor, Theological Studies, Loyola College for Diversity & Sustainability, Concordia University, Montreal

1999 McGill University, PhD Religious Studies

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