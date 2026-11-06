Matthew Robert Anderson
- Adjunct Professor, Theological Studies, Concordia University
Gatto Chair of Christian Studies, St Francis Xavier University, Antigonish Nova Scotia
Affiliate assistant professor (adjunct) Concordia University Montreal
Books:
"Someone Else's Saint: How a Scottish Pilgrimage Led to Nova Scotia" (Pottersfield Press, 2025), "The Good Walk: Creating New Paths on Traditional Prairie Trails" (University of Regina Press, 2024), "Our Home and Treaty Land: Revised and Expanded Edition" (Friesen Press, 2024, co-authored with Dr Raymond Aldred).
"Pairings: The Bible and Booze" (Novalis, 2021), "Apocalypse et gin tonic" (Quebec and France)
"Prophets of Love: the Unlikely Kinship of Leonard Cohen and the Apostle Paul" (McGill-Queens University Press, 2023)
Articles:
I have written many academic articles and book chapters on pilgrimage, Paul the first century apostle, decolonization, and biblical studies/history
In addition to research in biblical studies, theology in film, and ancient gender and masculinity, I write on pilgrimage. Particularly important is pilgrimage as re-education of colonial peoples and from my settler-descended perspective, walking as bodily territorial acknowledgement of Indigenous sovereignty.
Co-instigator of long walks on traditional trails on Treaty Four and Treaty Six territories, and of a downtown Montreal to Kahnawà:ke educational pilgrimage for my students.
I've also written eight prize-winning published short stories, and a CBC Radio One radio drama.Experience
- –present Affiliate Professor, Theological Studies, Loyola College for Diversity & Sustainability, Concordia University, Montreal
- 1999 McGill University, PhD Religious Studies
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