STOVE GOD COOKS AND BABYGRANDE RECORDS PARTNER WITH WARNER RECORDS

STOVE GOD COOKS KICKS OFF A NEW CHAPTER WITH SINGLE“STOVIE'S HOME (DOWN DOWN),” FROM HIS FORTHCOMING ALBUM ALL THIS FOR ME?, EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY SWIZZ BEATZ

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Warner Records and Babygrande Records join forces for the release of Syracuse-bred rap visionary Stove God Cooks' forthcoming album, All This For Me?, marking an exciting new chapter for one of Hip-Hop's most distinctive voices.The partnership kicks off with lead single“STOVIE'S HOME (Down Down),” produced by Swizz Beatz, offering the first glimpse of All This For Me?, which is executive produced by Swizz Beatz.A commanding return,“STOVIE'S HOME (Down Down)” finds Stove God Cooks operating with the unmistakable confidence, razor-sharp lyricism, and larger-than-life delivery that have made him a standout in contemporary Hip-Hop. Over Swizz Beatz's hard-hitting production, Stove delivers another quotable display of his signature storytelling and undeniable presence, reminding listeners exactly why his voice remains one of the most compelling in the game. With All This For Me? on the horizon, the single signals the beginning of an ambitious new era.The partnership builds on Stove God Cooks' longstanding relationship with Babygrande Records while expanding his reach through Warner Records. Together, the labels will support the next phase of his artistry and bring his uncompromising vision to an even wider audience.“Everything played out exactly how it was supposed to. Real power is knowing when to walk away! Even from something the world thinks you need,” says Stove God Cooks.“A lot of people are afraid to do that. I'm not one of them. When God has His hand on you, what's meant for you can't miss you. This new season isn't luck! It's confirmation! I'm excited about this next chapter and what we're building with Warner Records, but even more excited to give my fans the music and the moment they've patiently waited for.”“I met Julian Petty from Warner a decade ago. I would send him Stove updates from time to time and at some point he took notice,” recalls Chuck Wilson, Founder and CEO of Babygrande Records.“He reached out to me, Stove and I flew out to LA to meet Warner's team and the vibe was great. This all paved the way for what I believe is a fantastic partnership that is beneficial to all parties. Relationships are everything in the music business.”“You don't often get to revisit the past but this was the rare opportunity to partner with one of my former law clients (Babygrande) to help propel one of Hip-Hop's most compelling storytellers, Stove God Cooks,” adds Julian Petty, EVP and Head of Business & Legal Affairs at Warner Records.Since emerging with his acclaimed 2020 debut Reasonable Drought, Stove God Cooks has carved out a singular lane in Hip-Hop, earning a reputation for his rapid-fire wordplay, vivid narratives, and commanding presence. A prominent collaborator within the Griselda orbit, he has continued to build an impressive body of work alongside some of the genre's most respected names. His contribution to“F.I.C.O.” on Clipse's Grammy-nominated Let God Sort Em Out further underscored his range and staying power.“STOVIE'S HOME (Down Down)” follows a prolific run of releases, including“Live or Let Die” with French Montana and Max B,“The Aroma” with Fat Joe and Jadakiss, and“Brick After” alongside Nigel Sylvester and Chello. He also reunited with Swizz Beatz for 2025's“Welcome to My Garden,” following“Goat Stamp” and“Bottega Trucks” with Dave East.With a new partnership in place, a highly anticipated album on the way, and Swizz Beatz helping shape the creative direction, Stove God Cooks is entering his next chapter on his own terms.ABOUT STOVE GOD COOKS:Stove God Cooks is redefining the sound of modern Hip-Hop with his signature blend of soulful production, infectious melodies, and vivid, larger-than-life lyricism. Hailing from Syracuse, New York, the rapper first made waves with his 2020 debut album Reasonable Drought, produced entirely by Roc Marciano. Since its release, the project has earned cult-classic status, establishing Stove God as one of the most distinctive voices to emerge from Hip-Hop's underground renaissance.His growing influence has been fueled by standout collaborations with Westside Gunn, including appearances on Flygod Is An Awesome God 2, and his acclaimed contribution to Clipse's 2025 album Let God Sort Em Out. His performance on“F.I.C.O.” earned widespread praise, with fans celebrating his infectious hook on a track that helped anchor the GRAMMY-nominated project, which received five nominations. Additional collaborations with some of Hip-Hop's most respected names, including Nas, Kendrick Lamar, and Tyler, The Creator, have further elevated his profile.Now entering his next chapter with Warner Records and Babygrande Records, Stove God Cooks is preparing for the release of his long-awaited sophomore album, All This For Me?, executive produced entirely by Swizz Beatz and slated for early 2027. Six years in the making, the project marks a defining new era for the rapper as he steps fully into his identity as an artist, with renewed creative control, sharpened vision, and ambitions to cement his place among Hip-Hop's greats.

Jeremy Gerson

Babygrande Records

+1 212-633-8835

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Stove God Cooks & Swizz Beatz - STOVIE'S HOME (Down Down)

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