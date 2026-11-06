Retail Executive Roger Bigio Takes“The Leap” - From Two Decades At NCR To Building Computer-Vision Checkout At Shopic

Roger Bigio, Chief Commercial Officer at Shopic

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After more than two decades at NCR and Retalix, Roger Bigio left the corporate world to build a retail technology startup - and says the decision came down to speed."Within a very large company, the distance between detecting a problem and having authorization to solve it can be measured in fiscal years. I could see exactly where retail was going. What I couldn't do was get it there faster," said Bigio, now Chief Commercial Officer at Shopic, a retail technology company using artificial intelligence and computer vision for checkout and loss prevention.Bigio, based in Alpharetta, Georgia, spent his corporate career working with store operations executives and business leaders from some of the world's leading retailers, across North America, Latin America and Europe. He lived in Colombia, Israel and Chile before moving to the United States.He saw three forces converging. Shrink - inventory loss from theft and errors - had become central to large retailers' conversations. Self-checkout, long sold as an efficiency tool, had become a loss-prevention challenge as well. And computer vision had finally reached the maturity and cost point to move from laboratories to thousands of stores."The problem is urgent, the technology is finally ready, and the established players are slow. That's the time when a smaller company can gain real market share, and it doesn't last long," Bigio said.Rather than seeing his corporate background as a break from startup life, Bigio calls it his advantage. He learned how large retailers actually buy - how procurement, operations, technology and loss prevention interact, and what happens when different parts of an organization define success differently. "Relationships get you a meeting, not a deal. What is really transferred is operational discipline. Twenty years of understanding how large companies really buy is not a burden in this market. It is all the advantage," he said.At Shopic, Bigio's focus is distribution: a startup cannot reach the world's largest retailers one door at a time. The strategy is to integrate with distribution channels that already have access to those customers, and to get their sales teams to incorporate the solution into their own offer. The difference between signing an alliance and making it work, he says, is measurable results."Every implementation should end with a customer who can defend their decision internally with data."Loss prevention, he argues, is only the entry point. "Today the budget is in asset protection, but that is not the end of the category. Loss prevention allows you to enter the room. The customer experience is what keeps you there for ten years."Bigio was promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, taking ownership of Shopic's partnerships with the world's leading retail technology companies. His mandate now is to build a commercial system that wins repeatably - integrating alliances, direct sales, pricing, enablement and regional go-to-market strategy - rather than winning one deal at a time."That is the step. Not the office. The mandate."His priorities for the next 12 months are to convert distribution into volume, make return on investment undeniable by establishing a baseline and measuring results, and build a scalable commercial organization. He also develops GTM Lab, a go-to-market consulting practice.Asked what he would tell a corporate executive considering a similar leap, Bigio said: "Don't do it for the title, and don't do it for the math on the stock." The decision, he said, makes sense when there is a concrete conviction about how an industry should change - and the frustration of knowing what should be done but not having the capacity to do it.The full executive profile, "The Leap," is available on request.About Shopic: Shopic is a retail technology company specializing in computer vision and artificial intelligence applied to checkout and loss prevention, based in Alpharetta, Georgia.About Roger Bigio: Roger Bigio is Chief Commercial Officer at Shopic. Previously CRO at Juganu and Division President LATAM at NCR ($300M+ quota, full P&L), he is on the advisory boards of Juganu and Noovox.Contact: Roger Bigio -... - +1 470 920 1540 - linkedin/in/rogerbigio

Roger Bigio

Roger Bigio

+1 470-920-1540

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Retail Executive Roger Bigio Takes“The Leap” - From Two Decades at NCR to Building Computer-Vision Checkout at Shopic News Provided By Shopic November 06, 2026, 23:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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