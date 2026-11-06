PAHO Issues Measles Prevention Advice For Travellers Ahead Of Pope Leo XIV's Visit To Latin America

WASHINGTON, USA, (PAHO) – With Pope Leo XIV due to visit Argentina, Uruguay and Peru from 6 to 17 November, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is encouraging travellers, pilgrims and people attending large religious gatherings to take precautions against measles.

The Americas are experiencing a resurgence of measles, with 57,666 confirmed cases and 81 deaths reported in 17 countries and territories between January and 31 October 2026 – 4.7 times the number recorded during the same period in 2025.

Travellers are encouraged to read the guide and check that their measles vaccination is up to date before travelling.

Loading Viewer...

PAHO has published a