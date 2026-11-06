PAHO Issues Measles Prevention Advice For Travellers Ahead Of Pope Leo XIV's Visit To Latin America
WASHINGTON, USA, (PAHO) – With Pope Leo XIV due to visit Argentina, Uruguay and Peru from 6 to 17 November, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is encouraging travellers, pilgrims and people attending large religious gatherings to take precautions against measles.
The Americas are experiencing a resurgence of measles, with 57,666 confirmed cases and 81 deaths reported in 17 countries and territories between January and 31 October 2026 – 4.7 times the number recorded during the same period in 2025.PAHO has published a guide with health recommendations for travellers and pilgrims
Travellers are encouraged to read the guide and check that their measles vaccination is up to date before travelling.
Loading Viewer...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment